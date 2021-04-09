Seve reaches ‘East’ semis

SEVE DAY continued his dream return to competitive tennis yesterday at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
The former top player, in his first event at home since reaching final of the National Championships in 2012, defeated No. 3 seed Keshan Moonasar 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the Division A semi-finals of the East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament.
The 27-year-old Day has won all three matches in straight sets, but it will be a completely different ball game today when he comes up against defending champion Nabeel Mohammed.
The top-seeded two-time national champ marched past Chetwynd Club Tournament champ Kino Francis 6-1, 6-1, while Akiel Duke and Ethan Wong were also very impressive as they advanced to the last four from the bottom half of the draw.
Duke, the second-seeded 2019 Tranquillity Open champ, took down Ronald Robinson 6-1, 6-1, while fifth-seeded national under-18 champ Wong rolled over former respected junior Che Sanchez 6-2, 6-0.
The semis are expected to take place around 11 a.m. today and the champ will be crowned tomorrow. The B class quarterfinals were also scheduled yesterday, but rain halted proceedings for over an hour and the four matches were now getting going at press time.
The B and C division semis are scheduled for today and doubles in all three divisions will also continue. First serve is 9 a.m.