The mean Trinbago Knight Riders machine rolled on at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, as the Jamaica Tallawahs went down by 19 runs yesterday.
It was another match in this year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League where the multiple talents of TKR combined to give their side a franchise record seventh consecutive win to confirm their place as one of the teams for next week’s semi-finals.
This time Colin Munro took the lead with the bat, hitting his tournament-best 65 off 54 balls. It was his second fifty of the series. “I don’t have to prove anything to anybody here. The boys back me, they believe in me 100 per cent,” he said in his CPLT20 Man-of-the-Match interview. “Had a little bit of luck (dropped in the fifth over) and I got a little bit tired towards the end which doesn’t help, but I think we got probably just about par there and we bowled really well.”
Using the reverse sweep to good effect to counter Tallawahs spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Sandeep Lamichhane, the left-hander built partnerships of 46 with opener Lendl Simmons (25), 33 with promoted wicketkeeper Tim Seifert and 73 for the fourth wicket with captain Kieron Pollard (33 not out, 16 balls) before he gave a return catch off the last ball of the innings to Carlos Brathwaite (4-0-36-2). In addition, Sunil Narine returned to the side after a three-game absence to get the innings off to a rapid start with five fours and a six in his 29.
Set a ground record 185 to win, opener Glenn Philips tried to be the Tallawahs’s Munro. He was succeeding until midway through the 14th over when he fell to Dwayne Bravo’s wider, slower ball and allowed wicketkeeper Seifert to step forward and take a skied catch. The score then was 90 for five. He left Russell at the crease, who had just replaced skipper Rovman Powell—bowled by leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed. And “Dre Russ” almost lived up to his Superman reputation again, plundering 50 off just 23 balls (five fours, four sixes). In the 18th over, he and Carlos Brathwaite (21 not out) pounced on rookie pacer Jayden Seales, lashing two sixes and two fours between them in an over that cost 22. But even after that assault, 45 runs were still needed off the last two overs.
Like a wounded lion, Russell —shrugging off a hamstring injury coming into the match—was still dangerous in defeat, dispatching Pollard for consecutive sixes to end the contest.
The defeat left the Tallawahs still in fourth ahead of yesterday’s second match between the Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Tridents but in serious need of points to secure a semi-final spot.
However, asked afterwards if it was time to promote Russell—who played solely as a batsman—up the order, Powell disagreed.
“A lot of persons will say that but it’s for the top order to set it up for Andre and for Andre to do what he can do at the back end,” he said.
Powell also backed Chadwick Walton to come good despite the opener managing just 14 runs so far in the tournament.
Winning skipper Pollard has few worries at the moment. His biggest is the fitness of leading pacer Ali Khan, currently sidlelined with a Grade 1 hamstring tear.
He is expected to also miss today’s match against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
Pollard will also be demanding improvement from his side in the field against the struggling Patriots.
“Our out-cricket was a bit bad today (yesterday)—we dropped a couple of catches, a couple of misfields as well, so there is always room for improvement each and every time you step on to the cricket field; so for us it’s something we will have a conversation about and come tomorrow (today) again and see if we can better that and continue to strive for excellence,” he said.
Today’s matches:
TKR vs Tridents, 10am
Zouks vs Amazon Warriors, 5.30pm