Seven locked out

Cricket West Indies and its men’s and women’s senior teams have been recognised for their “courage”, “huge sacrifices” and “personal risks” to tour England at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and to kick start the resumption of international cricket.

The MCC in conjunction with the BBC made the announcement yesterday that CWI has been awarded the 2020 Christopher Martin-Jenkins (CMJ) Spirit of Cricket Award and noted that CWI were selected “for their courage in sending both their men’s and women’s teams to tour England in 2020, a year when the Covid-19 pandemic has caused such major disruption not only to the international cricketing calendar, but to everyday life.”