Seven locked out

THE BOARD of the Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL) has announced that its annual general meeting will resume this Sunday, a week after it was aborted by TTSL first vice-president Jameson Rigues.
With its resumption, 14 Super League clubs will decide the direction in which the Super League goes. However, Rigues, currently acting as interim president, is adamant that any vote should involve all 21 Super League clubs, including seven that were locked out of last Sunday’s virtual AGM.
Rigues was elevated to the position of Super League interim president following last month’s resignation of Keith Look Loy, who held the post for the last two years. Rigues is contesting the presidential post against former national captain Clayton Morris. He is vehemently opposed to the vote being held electronically.
Acting on behalf of the Super League Board — including second vice-president Edison Dean of Club Sando — Super League secretary Peter Thomas yesterday issued a correspondence in which Board members questioned Rigues’ decision to abort the November 29 AGM. Instead, they have issued a directive informing clubs that the AGM will be continued this coming Sunday. Further it was stated that since the 2020 AGM was already underway on November 29, this Sunday’s event would simply be a continuation.
“The Board has already decided to resume the meeting virtually on Sunday 6 December 2020 after it was illegally aborted by Mr Rigues on Sunday 29 November,’ the TTSL stated yesterday via correspondence.
The manner in which the AGM will continue has again been in dispute.
“The Trinidad and Tobago Super League Board (TTSL) is alarmed by the claim of interim president Jameson Rigues that he has received permission from an unnamed person for the League to continue its Annual General Meeting, including the by-election for the position of league president, at Cascadia, Hotel,’ the TTSL correspondence further stated. “Mr Rigues continues to operate unilaterally and refuses to accept the collective authority and decision-making of the TT Super League Board.”
Rigues argued that he had closed the meeting last Sunday and had not aborted it as is being claimed. He further maintains that electronic balloting is contrary to the Super League constitution and further believes that all 21 Super League clubs should be allowed to vote.
“On the last occasion the TTSL secretary would have invited all 21 clubs to the virtual AGM. However, on the morning of the AGM seven of those clubs were locked out of the AGM,” Rigues stated. “I believe in all fairness, every member should be treated equally when making a decision such as one where the organisation chooses its president. Instead, they (Board) want a meeting where 14 clubs make the decision to install the next president. Why not have all 21 clubs?”
Further, Rigues stated he will take part in Sunday‘s meeting, if only acting as advocate for some other members.
“I have received correspondence from some of the members. The correspondence is calling for the removal of the League secretary, and also calling for an EGM (Emergency General Meeting). I will be acting on that in the interest of those members. The clubs are interested in the issue of the suspended members, the issue of the League secretary, and how we go forward with the election.”
Rigues had proposed that the AGM be continued at Cascadia hotel, St Ann’s. Instead, board members Dean, Colin Murray, George Joseph and Anderson Veronique favour the AGM continuing virtually. Through yesterday’s letter, the Board noted the reason that Cascadia hotel is not a good place to hold the AGM is that it is being used by the Ministry of Health as a Covid-19 facility and “it would be the height of irresponsibility to expose members to the attendant health risk by hosting a meeting there.”
Contacted yesterday, second-vice president Dean stated that it takes a simple decision on the day to amend the Super League constitution to allow for electronic balloting. And Dean confirmed that correspondence was only sent out to 14 clubs that are in legal standing with the TTSL, but added that those clubs may well take a decision on how to deal with the issue of the seven suspended clubs on Sunday.
“We just have to amend the constitution on the day. In our by-laws if you want to amend the constitution you have to send a letter to the secretary in writing, which was already done, and on the day of the meeting it will be raised and the clubs vote on it. If the majority vote yes, we go ahead. That is it,” Dean said.