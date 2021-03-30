Seven races to honour ‘Granny’

DUE to the tremendous support shown by women and girls across Trinidad and Tobago who registered to participate in the Ministry of Sport and Community Development’s GirlsRunTT Challenge, the ministry was inspired to increase its sponsorship from 120 to 340 female runners.
This level of enthusiasm sends a resounding message that the pandemic has not stifled the willpower of women and girls across Trinidad and Tobago and there still is a healthy interest in participating in physical activities and sports among women and girls of all ages and backgrounds.
On March 26, Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Sport and Community Development, was joined by Bafasports’ founder, Nigel Belamy, Gabre McTair, Director of Physical Education and Sport, and Abbinah Donatien, granddaughter of the late ‘Granny’ Lucess, to discuss final arrangements for the expanded sponsorship for the #GirlsRunTTChallenge.
The Challenge consists of a suite of virtual races covering a total of 70 miles which must be completed between the months of April and August 2021. The seven races vary in distances ranging from 1.3 miles to 26.2 miles. This initiative pays tribute to a trio of cultural, historic and sporting legacies by celebrating the life and legacy of beloved long-distance runner, the late Granny Lucess, as well as highlighting the significance and architectural beauty of the Magnificent Seven buildings located around the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
The races are the Stollmeyer’s Castle 10K, Whitehall Half-Marathon, Archbishop’s Palace 10K, Ambard’s House Half-Marathon, Mille Fleurs Marathon, Hayes Court 5K and the Queen’s Royal College Savannah lap.
Cudjoe was thrilled at the response and despite the closure of registration called for more women and girls to take up similar challenges. “Sport and physical activity can improve the emotional, physical and psychological well-being of our women. Challenges like this can erode antiquated stereotypes about the role of women in society and inspire greater female representation and participation in sports.”
Echoing her sentiments were Merle Lucess Evans and Maria Lucess, daughters of the late Granny Lucess. They both endorsed the Challenge and spoke glowingly about their mother’s legacy, relating her values with that of the ministry’s initiative.