Seven T&T players for 2nd WI women’s camp

T20 World Cup winners Anisa Mohammed and Britney Cooper were among seven Trinidad and Tobago players selected to be part of a month-long West Indies women’s training camp starting on Sunday in Antigua.
The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel named 30 for the West Indies Women’s high-performance camp which will be the second such one assembled under the guidance of head coach Courtney Walsh and his support team.
The other T&T players in the camp include Reniece Boyce, Karishma Ramharack, Steffi Soogrim, Rachel Vincent and Caniesha Isaac.
With the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers now rescheduled for December, coach Walsh has devised a programme to maximise team preparations ahead of international cricket and the qualifiers later in the year.
“The purpose of this camp is to work on consistency and game awareness,” Walsh said via CWI Media. “The last camp was more observational, and we got a pretty good idea where the ladies are at. There are 30 players coming in and a few of them are coming in nursing injuries, so the coaching staff and medical team are ready to work with all of them,” said Walsh.
The former West Indies fast bowler is also excited to see what some of the younger players in the camp can bring to the table.
Among the 30 called up are eight uncapped players including teenagers Zaida James from St Lucia and Jannillea Glasgow from St Vincent and the Grenadines. James is a left-arm medium pacer while Glasgow is a right-arm medium pacer.
The other uncapped players are Rashada Williams, Isaac, Shanika Bruce, Mandy Mangru and Vincent. Making a return to the camp is left-handed wicket-keeper/batter Kycia Knight.
“We are going to use this camp to see as much of the players as possible. I am most excited to see the younger ones coming into the camp, because we’re trying to build the pool of players available. So, I think it’ll be a great opportunity for these youngsters and the other new players to grasp the chance before them,” Walsh added.
All players and support staff were tested with negative Covid-19 results before their arrival in Antigua. The players and support staff will train and live in a bio-secure bubble for the duration of the camp.
FULL SQUAD—Aaliyah Alleyne, Reniece Boyce, Shanika Bruce, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Caneisha Isaac, Zaida James, Japhina Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, Steffi Soogrim, Stafanie Taylor, Rachel Vincent, Rashada Williams.
TEAM MANAGEMENT UNIT—Courtney Walsh (head coach), Sheena Gooding (manager), Ryan Austin (assistant coach), Corey Collymore (assistant coach), Steve Liburd (assistant coach), Samantha Lynch (assistant coach), Robert Samuels (assistant coach), Neil Barry (physiotherapist), Shayne Cooper (strength & conditioning coach), Garry Belle (team analyst), Amanda Johnson (team mental skills coach), Naasira Mohammed (media & content officer).