KALE Dalla-Costa is among seven Trinidad and Tobago players competing in the leading junior tournament in COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) from today in Mexico.
Players from 13 countries -- Bahamas, Barbados, Bolivia, Costa Rica, DR, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala. Honduras, Panama, Suriname, T&T, Mexico — will be doing battle in the 14 & under division of the tournament known as JITIC. In addition to Dalla-Costa, the T&T team contains Aaron Subero, Shiloh Walker and two sets of siblings — Em-Miryam and Yeshowah Campbell-Smith and Brianna and Brian Harricharan.
The Campbell-Smiths spent the last two weeks competing in Dominican Republic and they were expected to meet their teammates and coach Anthony Jeremiah yesterday.
The 12-year-old Em-Miryam reached the quarter-finals of both COTECC tournaments and lost in the semi-finals of doubles last week, after combining with an American to capture the title in the first leg. Older brother Yeshowah lost in the first round in the first leg, and after failing to reach the main draw this week, he won twice to advance to the final of the consolation draw.
Brianna and Dalla Costa, two members of last year’s squad, captured the 16 & under titles in the Sagicor Junior Tournament last week, but Subero was upset in the 14 & under semis.
Dalla Costa won the “second draw” title in last year’s edition of JITIC, but he is the fourth highest-ranked player in the field and a definite contender for the title. The round-robin group stage will take place today and tomorrow and the main draws get going on Monday.