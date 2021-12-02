Seven T&T players off to Florida

JORDANE DOOKIE and Kale Dalla Costa are among seven youngsters from Trinidad and Tobago players who will be competing in Florida, USA, in the next few days.
The list also contains Gabrielle Prince and all four Campbell-Smith siblings—Em-Miryam, Yeshowah, Abba and Rukha.
The Campbell-Smiths left yesterday, and they will be in action tomorrow and Sunday in the Little Mo Tournament, a competition which began way back in 1976 for players between the ages of eight and 12.
The siblings will also be participating in a couple tournaments in the Casely International Championships next week, along with the three other members of the contingent.
Prince, Dalla Costa and Dookie will be using the Casely events as preparation for the Orange Bowl Championships the following week.
This is one of the biggest junior competitions in the world after the four junior Grand Slam events —Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and United States Open.
The T&T players are not in the main draw of Orange Bowl and Prince will be battling to qualify in the 12 and under division, while Dookie and Dalla Costa are in the 14 and under qualifying draws.
Em-Miryam, a 12 and under player, reached the 14 and under quarter-finals of the recent Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament, while her brother Yeshowah made it to the semi-finals in the same category.
Ten and under player Abba lifted the 12 and under singles and doubles titles in the Lease tournament, while Rukha competed in the ten and under age-group.
After beating Em-Miryam for the Division B crown in the Chetwynd Club Tournament about a month ago, national 12 and under champ Prince captured the 14 and under singles and doubles titles in the Lease tourney.
Dalla Costa, the country’s most exciting prospect in the last few years, secured the two titles in the boys’ equivalent category after being the 14 and under champ in the Catch National Junior Championships and winning the B Division title in the East Clubs Classified Tournament.
The 2019 Caribbean 12 and under champ has also excelled overseas as he struck gold in singles and earned silver in doubles in the 14 and under second draw of JITIC —the leading junior tournament in Central America and the Caribbean—in July In Guatemala.
Lease 18 and under singles and doubles champ Dookie has been the most successful T&T player of the season after a tremendous stint in North America and the region a few months ago.
The East Classified runner-up and doubles champ reached the 14 and under final in both USTA (United States Tennis Association) tournaments she contested in Florida, as well as singles and doubles finals in both legs of a COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Confederation) series in the Dominican Republic.
Dookie picked up one gold medal—with compatriot Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph—in the first stage, but neither final was contested the following week because of rain.