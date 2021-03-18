Seven unbeaten in Tobago qualifying

SEVEN players were unbeaten after the penultimate day of the qualifying event for the OMADA Center – GSM Tennis Open Invitational Top 8 Tournament at Shaw Park, Tobago, on Wednesday.
And all seven were scheduled to play for places in tonight’s main draw yesterday afternoon.
Three of the four groups came down to a straight shoot-out for places in the final eight as Anthony Williams and Jace Quashie won both matches in Group I, while Thomas Chung and Luca De Noon and Jordell Chapman and Nicholas Ready have done likewise in Groups II and IV, respectively.
Joshua Arnold is the overwhelming favourite to qualify from Group III and was expected to outclass the winless Theodore Greig yesterday for his third win and a place in the second stage.
The former national Under-21 champion has already defeated Chapman’s older brother Jaylon 8-4 and did not allow Zechariah Permell a single game in his first two matches.
Veteran coach and former respected player Williams took down Bjorn Hall 8-3 in Group I and was an 8-2 winner over Drew Quashie, who did not trouble the scorer against his older brother Jace on Wednesday. Jace, the Under-12 runner-up in the 2018 Catch National Championships, had beaten Hall 8-4 the day before.
Jordell defeated veteran Ivor Jack 8-3 and Keyondre Duke 8-4 in Group IV, while Ready has been the most impressive player in the qualifying, as Jack was only able to win one game and Duke failed to trouble the scorer against him. However, his twin sister Charlotte, lost both matches in Group II -- 8-2 to Chung and 8-3 to De Noon, who also defeated Adrian Jacob 8-5. Chung dismissed Jacob 8-1.
The players automatically placed in the main draw are Tranquillity Open champ Vaughn Wilson, who won the last event in this series in November; Kobe James, winner of the previous leg in July; Jovani Lewis and Dunstan De Noon. The eight players will be placed in two round-robin groups and the winners of each group will clash for the title on Sunday night.