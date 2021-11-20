TWENTY-NINE horses will be up for grabs in the annual Stud Farm Association (SFA) Yearling Sale today at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
The final lot, from the Poon Tip Stud Farm in Santa Cruz, looks the most interesting on paper.
The chestnut filly is the first foal of 2017 Guineas and Trinidad Derby Stakes heroine Leading Lady, and her sire is Headline News, one of the most talented horses since the sport was centralised in Arima in 1994.
Making Headlines, the first offspring of the 2013 Gold Cup winner was the top horse last season and his list of victories included the President’s Cup, Stewards Cup and Gold Cup.
Two other fillies by Headline News, a chestnut out of former champion filly, B’s Passion, and a bay out of Embrace The Storm, are also projected to pass through the ring. Lots #6 and #24, both from the Poon Tip Stud Farm, are also expected to attract the attention of potential buyers. Lot #6, by Charismatic Cat out of Rosalinda, is a full sister to Affirmative and Super Bird, and half-sister to 2019 Stewards Cup victor Early Bird.
Affirmative placed fourth in both the President’s Cup and Gold Cup last year, while Early Bird and Super Bird were the leading juveniles of 2018 and last year, respectively.
Lot #24, by Ten Meropa out of 2010 Guineas heroine Grand Riviere, could also be a candidate for the sale’s topper. This colt is a half-brother to Bella Riva, the champion juvenile of 2019 who went on to win the Trinidad and Tobago Breeders Classic last year and the Champagne Stakes in her first outing against the top-class horses last April.
The yearlings will be inspected by veterinarians from 8 a.m. and the sale is scheduled to commence two hours later.