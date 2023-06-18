Shabazz grounded

TRINIDADIAN Jamaal Shabazz got Guyana to the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifiers, currently taking place in Florida, USA.
The “Golden Jaguars” are in Fort Lauderdale without their head-coach Shabazz, owing to United States visa issues, conceivably emanating from his historical links to the Jamaat al Muslimeen. Over the past three decades, Shabazz has coached T&T men’s and women’s national teams. He has also been coach of the men’s national teams of St Lucia and Guyana.
Shabazz was awaiting approval of a US visa from the American Embassy and was not with the Guyanese national team for Saturday’s 2023 CONCACAF Nations League from which they advanced to meet Guadeloupe tomorrow, with the winner earning a berth in Group D of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Due to the ongoing process, Shabazz also did not travel to Jamaica for a pre-Gold Cup warm-up match, where Guyana was defeated 2-1 by Arnette Gardens, a Jamaica club team.
In Shabazz’s absence, Guyana’s assistant coach Wayne Dover took over for their opening Gold Cup qualifier against Grenada on Saturday night, at DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale.
Guyana defeated Grenada 5-3 on penalties to advance to the second round of the Gold Cup Prelims and move within one game of qualifying for the Gold Cup group stage for the second time ever.
The Golden Jaguars had the first big chance in the contest, when a 17th minute handball on Grenada’s Mackell Gannes led to a penalty, but Neil Danns was denied by Grenada goalie Reice Charles-Cook.
Guyana immediately responded with a cracker of a goal. In the 22nd minute, Omari Glasgow launched one into the side netting from well outside the penalty area to give the Golden Jaguars the lead.
The talented 19-year-old scored three times for Guyana in the most recent edition of the Nations League and continues to prove himself as one of the best young forwards in the region.
Grenada hit back in the 60th minute. Thanks to Jacob Berkeley Agyepong’s fantastic run into the box, goal-scorer Kairo Mitchell needed no more than to let Agyepong’s cross glance off his boot and into the net.
In the penalty shoot-out, goalkeeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle stopped Agyepong’s penalty and Daniel Wilson stepped up to drill the decisive shot and give the Golden Jaguars a 5-3 victory in the tiebreaker. Guyana will now get ready for their clash against Guadeloupe tomorrow.