Shabazz grounded

Jamaal Shabazz

CONTROVERSIAL FIGURE: Jamaal Shabazz, Guyana football team head coach.

TRINIDADIAN Jamaal Shabazz got Guyana to the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifiers, currently taking place in Florida, USA.

The “Golden Jaguars” are in Fort Lauderdale without their head-coach Shabazz, owing to United States visa issues, conceivably emanating from his historical links to the Jamaat al Muslimeen. Over the past three decades, Shabazz has coached T&T men’s and women’s national teams. He has also been coach of the men’s national teams of St Lucia and Guyana.

Shabazz was awaiting approval of a US visa from the American Embassy and was not with the Guyanese national team for Saturday’s 2023 CONCACAF Nations League from which they advanced to meet Guadeloupe tomorrow, with the winner earning a berth in Group D of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Due to the ongoing process, Shabazz also did not travel to Jamaica for a pre-Gold Cup warm-up match, where Guyana was defeated 2-1 by Arnette Gardens, a Jamaica club team.

In Shabazz’s absence, Guyana’s assistant coach Wayne Dover took over for their opening Gold Cup qualifier against Grenada on Saturday night, at DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale.

Guyana defeated Grenada 5-3 on penalties to advance to the second round of the Gold Cup Prelims and move within one game of qualifying for the Gold Cup group stage for the second time ever.

The Golden Jaguars had the first big chance in the contest, when a 17th minute handball on Grenada’s Mackell Gannes led to a penalty, but Neil Danns was denied by Grenada goalie Reice Charles-Cook.

Guyana immediately responded with a cracker of a goal. In the 22nd minute, Omari Glasgow launched one into the side netting from well outside the penalty area to give the Golden Jaguars the lead.

The talented 19-year-old scored three times for Guyana in the most recent edition of the Nations League and continues to prove himself as one of the best young forwards in the region.

Grenada hit back in the 60th minute. Thanks to Jacob Berkeley Agyepong’s fantastic run into the box, goal-scorer Kairo Mitchell needed no more than to let Agyepong’s cross glance off his boot and into the net.

In the penalty shoot-out, goalkeeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle stopped Agyepong’s penalty and Daniel Wilson stepped up to drill the decisive shot and give the Golden Jaguars a 5-3 victory in the tiebreaker. Guyana will now get ready for their clash against Guadeloupe tomorrow.

ONE IN THE BAG

ONE IN THE BAG

Gajanand Singh returned to haunt West Indies with a counter-attacking maiden One-Day International hundred but veteran Johnson Charles headlined a quartet of half-century makers as the Caribbean side coasted to a 39-run victory over USA, yesterday.

Lilly takes down Bain

LILLY MOHAMMED sent the hottest player of the last month packing in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

La Foucaud named new coach for Cayman women’s football team

La Foucaud named new coach for Cayman women’s football team

Trinidad and Tobago’s Dion La Foucaud is the new man in charge of the Cayman Islands’ national women’s programme, the Cayman Islands Football Association revealed.

The CIFA announced La Foucaud’s appointment, stating: The Association is pleased to announce the appointment of Coach Dion La Foucaud as the person who will be responsible for women’s national football technical activities in the Cayman Islands.”

Shabazz grounded

Shabazz grounded

Junior bodybuilders ready to flex at National Champs

Junior bodybuilders ready to flex at National Champs

The 2023 Junior National Body-building & Fitness Championship takes place on Saturday.

The event will be held at its traditional venue, Cascadia Hotel & Convention Centre, beginning from 7 p.m.

This will mark the second Juniors since 2019, prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Body-building returned after the long layoff with the staging of the Junior Championship last September, a very small event. Many competitions had to be shelved during a time when there were restrictions on congregating, and sport activities ground to a halt.

Another signpost

Another signpost

West Indies’ defeat of the United States yesterday in Zimbabwe in their opening match of the qualifying tournament for the World Cup was comfortable, though not convincing. Let’s see if they can be more efficient in the next preliminary group match against Nepal on Thursday.