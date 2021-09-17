Shabazz named Guyana coach again

The love affair between Jamaal Shabazz and Guyanese football was rekindled when the Trinidadian was yesterday named head coach of the Guyanese men’s football team. Shabazz signed a four-year contract which will expire in 2026.
Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) Wayne Forde made the announcement yesterday via an on-line press conference at the GFF national training centre. Forde said that with as many as nine CONCACAF nations likely to qualify for an expanded 2026 World Cup, they had made an investment in selecting Shabazz to head that objective.
“We are pleased to announce that Mr. Jamaal Shabazz is the new head coach of the senior men’s national team,” Forde stated. “Coach Shabazz and his career achievements are well known to us all,” Forde added, “Not least, his exceptional endeavours in delivering the most successful campaign in FIFA World Cup qualification our “Golden Jaguars” have ever known.”
Forde was referring to 2011 when Guyana won 2-1 in Georgetown, thus knocking favourite T&T out of the second round of qualification for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
Shabazz, 57, is having his fourth stint with Guyana having previously served as head coach in 2005-2008, 2011-2012 and 2015-2016. Shabazz has also coached T&T’s senior women’s team, and the T&T men’s team (2012-2013) to a Caribbean Cup runner-up spot when co-head coach alongside Hutson Charles, the former T&T midfielder.
Shabazz last served a St Lucia head coach before stepping aside. In Guyana, Shabazz replaces
Brazilian Marcio Máximo whose contract expired in last month and was not renewed after disappointing results in first round qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, including a 3-0 defeat to Trinidad and Tobago.
“The Guyana Football Federation’s executive committee is extremely confident in coach Shabazz’s track record and his ability to lead the national team and programmes and to build on the sturdy foundation already set in place,” Forde continued. “It goes without saying that he will have our full and unrelenting support as we build the programme toward qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”
“I’m here to build upon the platform of their work, while bringing my own experience, love and commitment to the game,” said Shabazz, adding,
“When I look at the technological advancement of the GFF in the last five years, a lot has to do with the leadership of president Forde and his executive.”
Guyana Sport Minister Charles Ramson also commended Shabazz and gave the Guyanese government’s commitment to partner with football. Ramson disclosed that they will be footing Shabazz’s accommodation and vehicle expenses during his stint in Guyana.
“The highest-ranking Guyana has ever had in the world ranking of FIFA it was 80-something in the world, it was under Jamaal Shabazz’s leadership as coach. That was coming from a place where we were 190th in the world,” Ramson related.
Ramson disclosed his ministry’s commitment of $250 million to improve 25 grounds across the country to improve community sports.
He disclosed they were also converting the national stadium into an elite multi-purpose sport facility to be completed by the end of the year and designs are also in place to build a cricket academy in Guyana.