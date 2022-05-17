Shaka honoured with Freedom of City award

Former Trinidad and Tobago and Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has received that city’s Freedom of City award.
Hislop, who represented the Toons between 1995 and 1998, was given the honour for his role in forming the anti-racism charity “Show Racism the Red Card”.
His decision to help fight discrimination followed an incident in which he was subjected to racist insults at a gas station, before the youngsters abusing him recognised him and asked for his autograph.
Hislop, who was happy to receive the award, said he believes football is one of the best avenues to promote anti-racism. The Show Racism the Red Card honorary president says on the field we are united in victory and defeat, and believes because football teaches us unity, we can fight racism together.
And the deputy mayor of Newcastle City Council has expressed her pride as Hislop was awarded the Freedom of Newcastle.
Councillor Karen Kilgour said Hislop “used his status as a black professional football player” to challenge racism in society, during a ceremony at the Civic Centre last Friday night.
Show Racism the Red Card is celebrating its 26th anniversary this year. Since 1996 more than 850,000 young people have taken part in the charity’s anti-racism workshops.
Kilgour said racism towards football has “not gone away” and said the work of Show Racism the Red Card continues to be “vital”. She said: “Shaka Hislop realised he could use his status as a black professional football player to make a difference and through education, could challenge racism in society. “He and his fellow teammates spoke at Newcastle schools about his experiences and from that grew what is now an internationally-recognised, although I’m really proud to say still North East-based, charity.
“As you have seen over the last few years, racism towards footballers and in society generally has not gone away. The abhorrent racist abuse suffered online by young black England players following defeat in the Euro 2020 final is proof of that. Our footballers continue to take a knee before each match to highlight and condemn racism and racist discrimination.
“The Black Lives Matter movement is as important and relevant as ever and the work of Show Racism the Red Card continues to be vital. And it is in this context that I was absolutely delighted to nominate Shaka Hislop for the freedom of our great city.”
Hislop told Chronicle Live today: “It means an awful lot to me. As much of an honour as this is though my mind goes back 25 years when this campaign started.
Speaking about being awarded freedom of the city, Shaka added: “This (freedom of the city) was not our motivation, it was going into schools and communities with my teammates, and trying to give back. This was a city where we were plying our trade and raising our kids.
“To come from that to where we are now and see everything this campaign has achieved in the last 25 years has been surreal in some respects. It is an incredible honour to receive this award on behalf of so many people that have contributed.”