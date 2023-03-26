Dr Kishore Shallow

TOP POSTS: Dr Kishore Shallow, left, and Azim Bassarath were elected to the posts of president and vice-president, respectively, of Cricket West Indies, during the Annual General Meeting at Coolidge Cricket Ground, on Saturday. They will serve two-year terms. —Photo: CWI

Newly-elected Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dr Kishore Shallow has praised the leadership of his predecessor Ricky Skerritt, who he said “served with distinction and pride in one of the most challenging periods of our lifetime, the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Shallow, who served two two-year terms as vice-president under Skerritt, was elected to the post of president during the board’s 24th Annual General Meeting in Antigua on Saturday.

Shallow was elected unopposed for the top spot while Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath was elected unopposed to the post of vice-president.

The election process was conducted as one of the key items on the agenda of the meeting which was held at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

“On behalf of Cricket West Indies, I sincerely thank the outgoing president Ricky Skerritt for his latest contribution to our beloved cricket,” Shallow said adding “His tenure has certainly moved us in the right direction.”

Looking ahead, Shallow said there is no delusion about the considerable workload to come. “My philosophy remains one of unity and inclusivity. For it is only if we pool our resources and efforts together will West Indies cricket make any meaningful advancement as a cricket nation,” Shallow added.

Meanwhile Bassarath was honoured to be the lone nominee for the post and said: “I look forward to working alongside Dr Shallow and the other members of the Board of Directors as we continue the good work done by Mr Skerritt for the benefit of everyone involved in West Indies Cricket.”

In addition to the election for president and vice president, 12 persons were duly elected as Member Directors of CWI including T&T’s Kerwin John and Arjoon Ramlal.

CWI Member Directors:

Jason King – Barbados Cricket Association

Conde Riley – Barbados Cricket Association

Bissoondyal Singh –

Guyana Cricket Board

Deleep Singh - Guyana Cricket Board

Dr Donovan Bennett – Jamaica Cricket Association

Wilford Heaven - Jamaica Cricket Association

Enoch Lewis – Leeward Islands Cricket Board

Leon Rodney – Leeward Islands Cricket Board

Kerwin John – Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board

Arjoon Ramlal – Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board

Dwain Gill – Windward Islands Cricket Board

Carol Henry – Windward Islands Cricket Board

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CARNAGE!

CARNAGE!

Johnson Charles slammed a remarkable second T20I hundred to propel West Indies to their highest-ever T20I total but South Africa made a mockery of the target by completing the highest-ever successful run chase T20Is, to pull off an astonishing six-wicket win, yesterday.

ITF Triple Crown for Campbell

CATHERINE CAMPBELL captured her first major title in about a quarter-century yesterday and ended up winning a Triple Crown in the Steve Thomas International Tennis Federation (ITF) Masters Tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Seales back in training

West Indies fast-bowler Jayden Seales has come a long way in his recovery from knee surgery last December and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge said the promising pacer is expected to do some light training with the T&T franchise today.

East clash against North in U-19 final

East will face North in the final of the Point Lisas Steel Products Limited Under-19 Inter-Zone tournament after both teams secured convincing victories in their respective semi-final fixtures last Thursday.

At the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, Andrew Rambaran’s 121 set up East’s 70-run victory over Central, while North defeated South by 95 runs in their semi at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.

Shamsi back for Junior Classic

LUCA SHAMSI is among 15 players from the host country competing in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) T&T International Junior Classic from today at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Soca Warriors confident

Soca Warriors confident

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men footballers will be eyeing promotion to League A of the CONCACAF Nations League and a spot in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup when they tackle Nicaragua in Group C, of League B, from 8 p.m. today at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago.