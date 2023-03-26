Newly-elected Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dr Kishore Shallow has praised the leadership of his predecessor Ricky Skerritt, who he said “served with distinction and pride in one of the most challenging periods of our lifetime, the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Shallow, who served two two-year terms as vice-president under Skerritt, was elected to the post of president during the board’s 24th Annual General Meeting in Antigua on Saturday.
Shallow was elected unopposed for the top spot while Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath was elected unopposed to the post of vice-president.
The election process was conducted as one of the key items on the agenda of the meeting which was held at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.
“On behalf of Cricket West Indies, I sincerely thank the outgoing president Ricky Skerritt for his latest contribution to our beloved cricket,” Shallow said adding “His tenure has certainly moved us in the right direction.”
Looking ahead, Shallow said there is no delusion about the considerable workload to come. “My philosophy remains one of unity and inclusivity. For it is only if we pool our resources and efforts together will West Indies cricket make any meaningful advancement as a cricket nation,” Shallow added.
Meanwhile Bassarath was honoured to be the lone nominee for the post and said: “I look forward to working alongside Dr Shallow and the other members of the Board of Directors as we continue the good work done by Mr Skerritt for the benefit of everyone involved in West Indies Cricket.”
In addition to the election for president and vice president, 12 persons were duly elected as Member Directors of CWI including T&T’s Kerwin John and Arjoon Ramlal.
CWI Member Directors:
Jason King – Barbados Cricket Association
Conde Riley – Barbados Cricket Association
Bissoondyal Singh –
Guyana Cricket Board
Deleep Singh - Guyana Cricket Board
Dr Donovan Bennett – Jamaica Cricket Association
Wilford Heaven - Jamaica Cricket Association
Enoch Lewis – Leeward Islands Cricket Board
Leon Rodney – Leeward Islands Cricket Board
Kerwin John – Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board
Arjoon Ramlal – Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board
Dwain Gill – Windward Islands Cricket Board
Carol Henry – Windward Islands Cricket Board