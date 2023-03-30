New Cricket West Indies president, Kishore Shallow has identified a unified board of directors as one of his priorities as he begins his two-term tenure.
No sooner than he was elected unopposed Saturday at CWI’s Annual General Meeting in Antigua, came news that the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) had withdrawn its support for Azim Bassarath as vice-president. Bassarath, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board, was also elected Saturday and CWI’s chief executive officer Johnny Grave has since confirmed that Bassarath is the vice-president.
In a letter dated the Saturday of the elections, the GCB stated that it had withdrawn its nomination of Bassarath as vice-president. In a letter signed by president Bissoondyal Singh, the GCB wrote to out-going president Ricky Skerritt stating that, “pursuant to Article 92 of the Articles of Association of Cricket West Indies, the Guyana Cricket Board wholly withdraws, forthwith... its nomination of Mr Azim Bassarath, dated 27th January as nominee for the post of vice-president of Cricket West Indies.”
Nominations for president and vice-president closed in February and a CWI source told the Express that nominations could not be changed after the nomination date.
Speaking on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados Tuesday, Shallow acknowledged that, “elections are never straightforward.”
He added: “The focus is to unite the region, unite the board, ensure that we all on the same wavelength and I think once we can...speak to that unity of purpose that is included in the manifesto, I think that is the key thing. And if we could establish that very early in this tenure, we could be on our way to a successful couple years.”
Shallow said he had already, “had couple meetings,” with Bassarath, “and I think he’s prepared for the job ahead.”
Asked if he was surprised by GCB’s letter, Shallow said: “Not totally. I’m someone who looks carefully at all the different possibilities and I’m always open, so I’m hardly ever caught off guard.”
He stressed however that, “at this point, I really want to put my effort and energies with going forward as opposed to the past few weeks or so.”
Asked also if there could still be legal action taken by the Guyana board, Shallow said that following the conclusion of the election, “I had discussions with the different directors and they all just want to get on with cricket administration and I suspect that is going to be the focus, I’m hoping that is the focus and whatever influence I have to ensure that is the focus then rest assured that is going to be the case.”
The new CWI president also touched briefly on the matter of governance restructuring.
Shallow’s predecessor, Ricky Skerritt, left office with the latest governance report produced by a team led by Jamaican businessman Don Wehby in 2020, still under consideration.
However, Shallow said some form of restructuring is, “something we have to prioritise.”
He continued: “This is not to say we have a poor governance structure, I do not believe that. But we have to be committed to evolving, improving and however way we can align ourselves with modern-day best practices, then it must be our priority as a board, as directors, as stakeholders of Cricket West Indies; that has to be our objective, so I’m fully committed to that.”