Shallow ‘resolute’ in commitment

Cricket West Indies president Dr Kishore Shallow said he remained “resolute” in his desire to oversee governance reform in the regional body during his tenure.
Shallow, who previously served as vice-president under former president Ricky Skerritt before being elected unopposed in March, said governance was “a key element in reinvigorating CWI,” and underscored the need to act with “insistence and priority,” in ensuring reforms were implemented.
“We have produced several reports on governance over the years and the regional dialogue on this matter has also been unending,” Shallow said.
“The way forward is for all stakeholders to recognise that the reform effort is fundamental to the transformation and advancement of West Indies Cricket.”
“I am resolute that if we are to achieve the desired outcomes and realise sustainable growth in West Indies Cricket, we must act with a measure of insistence and have a sense of priority towards the reform exercise.”
His comments come on the heels of Sir Frank Worrell memorial lecture delivered by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley at the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus last week.
In a riveting presentation attended by administrators and former players, Mottley urged CWI to implement the recommendations of the various reports issued throughout the years, warning that “the longer we take to do it, the worse the results will be.”
Shallow said “full consideration” would be given to the plethora of existing reports, including the 1992 Governance Report, the 2007 Patterson Report, the Wilkins Report in 2012, the 2015 Barriteau Report and the more recent Wehby Report in 2020.
He is expected to sit down shortly with chairman of Caricom’s Sub-Committee on Cricket, Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, when the matter of governance reform is expected to be discussed.