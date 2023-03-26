Shamsi back for Junior Classic

LUCA SHAMSI is among 15 players from the host country competing in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) T&T International Junior Classic from today at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The 17-year-old, who left in August after an impressive Davis Cup debut to begin studies in England, is here for the two-leg 18 & under circuit, which continues next week with the Trinity Cup. At No 2,940, Shamsi is among five T&T boys in the draw with world junior rankings.

Tobagonian Nicholas Ready has the same ranking, while the Byng brothers, Sebastien (#1,850) and Zachery (#2,511), and 14-year-old Kale Dalla Costa (#2,027) are also on the computer.

The other T&T’s player in the 32-draw are Jace Quashie and wild cards Beckham Sylvester Jordell Chapman and Jamal Alexis, who reached the quarter-finals of the Tranquillity Open a couple weeks ago.

Jordane Dookie, who won the singles, doubles and mixed doubles in Tranquil, is the tenth highest player on the female entry list at #1,272 in the world. Ella Carrington, runner-up in the last two editions of Tranquil, is ranked #2,379, while Ready’s twin sister Charlotte and two-time Tranquil doubles champ Cameron Wong are both listed at #3,189.

Naomi Mohammed, who turned 14 a couple months ago, and 13-year-old Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith, ranked fourth in Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC), have received ‘wild cards’ to make their debut at this level.

At No 593, American Sahara Sanjeev is the highest of the 33 world ranked players in the tournament, while Australian Ty Host (#746) is the top of the boys’ list.

Players from 20 countries—Aruba, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Brazil, Bermuda, Canada, Germany, Great Britain. Guyana, Finland, Hong Kong, Korea, Mexico, Poland, Puerto Rico, United States, Venezuela, T&T—are involved. For some reason all action will take place on the four indoor courts this week with first serve today is 9 a.m.

—Shammi Kowlessar

