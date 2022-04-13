ZAHRA SHAMSI and Nirav Dougdeen captured their first major singles on the penultimate day of the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
Shamsi was expected to earn the silver medal for the third junior tournament in succession.
Brianna Harricharan would have been the favourite to capture the 14 and under title even before she reached the Division A final of the Duke’s Academy Tournament a few weeks ago.
But Shamsi came from behind to stun the division’s top-ranked player 6-7 (3/7), 6-1, 10/7.
Dougdeen, son of former national junior champion Roshni Naraynsingh, was in sparking form in the 12 and under final as he was a 4-1, 4-0 winner over Christopher Khan, stepping up in class after being edged in the ten and under title match of the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament in late November.
Both Khan siblings lost in finals, but Madison, who was not given a chance against Abba Campbell-Smith, made the title favourite pull out all the stops to win the 12 and under crown 4-2, 1-4, 10/4.
It was the second straight title in the division for the daughter of former Minister of Sport Darryl Smith as she had also been successful in the Lease tournament.
Shae Millington dismissed Christopher Roberts with surprising ease 6-1, 6-1 in the all-Tobago 18 and under semi-final, but will only know his opponent this morning as rain washed out the rest of play yesterday.
The first shower arrived after two-and-a-half hours of play at about 11.30 a.m. and players never got the chance to get back on court.
Rain fell just before the scheduled 1 p.m. resumption and again when another attempt was made to continue about two hours later.
Millington is waiting for the winner of the semi-final between top seed Jamaal Alexis and third-seeded Sebastien Byng, whose brother Zachery was tackling last year’s Junior Player of the Year Kale Dalla Costa for the 16 and under crown when the heavens opened.
Two players from the sister isle clashed in the 12 and under final before the rain yesterday and B’Jorn Hall upset Jordell Chapman 6-3, 0-6, 10/7.
With the cooperation of the weather, the tournament, which was postponed because of Covid-19 in mid-December, should conclude today.
First serve is 9 a.m.