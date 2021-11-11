Shamsi not seeded again

Luca Shamsi

TRANQUIL SEMIFINALIST: Luca Shamsi

LUCA SHAMSI is set to make a mockery of the national rankings policy again during the second and final stage of the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament over the next three days at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

Although there are just a handful of tournaments in this country, the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) has continued to insist that players be seeded strictly based on ranking points, despite the fact that the policy has failed miserably on the majority of occasions over the years.

Despite reaching the semifinal round of the Tranquillity Open Tournament – the second biggest competition in the country – in January, Shamsi apparently did not have enough points to be among the seeds in the 16 & under category in the Catch National Junior Championships in April.

Everyone, including the officials, knew he would still win the title and none of his five opponents came close to winning a set.

And as luck would have it, Jamal Alexis, who worked so hard to accumulate enough points to be the No.1 seed, went out at the first hurdle as his opponent was Shamsi.

They are playing in the 18 & under division in this tournament, and Shamsi is again unseeded, despite the fact that he was edged in the age-group final of both junior tournaments on last year’s calendar by the powerful Ebolum Nwokolo.

Toughest match

Barring a miracle, second seed Charles Devaux will be waving goodbye after his first match as his quarterfinal opponent is expected to be Shamsi, whose toughest match in the draw could be his first – against Tobagonian Shae Millington.

Alexis is again the top seed, but he could also exit at the first hurdle as “Catch” under-16 runner-up Sebastien Byng should be waiting in the quarters.

Nathen Valdez, who managed just two games from Shamsi in the open final of a UTR (Universal Tennis Rating) tournament a few weeks ago, and Tobagonian Drew Quashie are seeded third and fourth, respectively, in the 16-draw.

The seeding disaster was also extended to include the girls’ equivalent draw.

Shauna Valentine, who lost her first match after she was surprisingly seeded second in “Catch”, is the No.1 seed and is already in the semis after receiving the only bye.

She would be hard-pressed to reach further, however, as “Tranquil” finalist Ella Carrington is also in the top half.

Jordane Dookie, who excelled in 14 & under tournaments in the region and the United States in the last few months, is seeded second and favoured to reach the final.

Also included in the bottom half of the draw is Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph, the “Catch” 16 & under and 18 & under champ.

The Shamsi/Millington encounter will be one of 13 matches on today’s schedule. First serve is 4 p.m., and action will begin at 9 a.m. tomorrow and Sunday.

The 10 & under, 12 & under and 14 & under divisions took place last weekend.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Spain profit from Sweden’s slip; Portugal draw in Ireland

Spain, Portugal and Croatia all put themselves one game away from securing World Cup qualification, while Sweden’s hopes took a heavy blow with a surprising loss yesterday.

Spain beat Greece 1-0 thanks to Pablo Sarabia’s penalty to overtake Sweden, which slipped to a 2-0 loss at already-eliminated Georgia. Spain host Sweden on Sunday in one of three winner-take-all matches to decide World Cup places.

SERIES WIN

SERIES WIN

Hayley Matthews starred as West Indies Women wrapped up their second One-Day International series victory over Pakistan Women in five months, when they beat the hosts by 37 runs in a low-scoring affair, yesterday.

The Caribbean side managed only 153 after being asked to bat in the second ODI at the National Stadium, but then bundled Pakistan Women out for 116 in the 40th over to follow up on Monday’s 45-run victory in the opener.

Only Chung for Pan Am Champs

Only Chung for Pan Am Champs

RHEANN CHUNG will be flying the Trinidad and Tobago flag solo at the Pan American Table Tennis Championships.

Brittany Joseph was also expected to compete from tomorrow in the prestigious tournament in Peru, but the country’s top-ranked locally-based female player was unable to raise sufficient funds for the trip and was forced to withdraw.

Shamsi not seeded again

Shamsi not seeded again

LUCA SHAMSI is set to make a mockery of the national rankings policy again during the second and final stage of the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament over the next three days at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

Although there are just a handful of tournaments in this country, the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) has continued to insist that players be seeded strictly based on ranking points, despite the fact that the policy has failed miserably on the majority of occasions over the years.

Heavy dose of Sri Lanka spin

Heavy dose of Sri Lanka spin

After a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, West Indies head coach Phil Simmons is hoping his batsmen can find their “fighting spirit” on the current Test tour of Sri Lanka as they try to get back to winning ways in the hopes of ending the year on a high.

Mixed ‘Chetwynd’ fortunes for Nabeel

Mixed ‘Chetwynd’ fortunes for Nabeel

NABEEL MOHAMMED had mixed fortunes in the Chetwynd Club Tennis Tournament on the weekend at the club’s premises, Upper St Vincent Street, Tunapuna.

After being upset by arch-rival Akiel Duke in the singles final the weekend before, the national champion went out at the semifinal stage in men’s doubles on Sunday.