Shamsi not seeded again

LUCA SHAMSI is set to make a mockery of the national rankings policy again during the second and final stage of the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament over the next three days at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
Although there are just a handful of tournaments in this country, the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) has continued to insist that players be seeded strictly based on ranking points, despite the fact that the policy has failed miserably on the majority of occasions over the years.
Despite reaching the semifinal round of the Tranquillity Open Tournament – the second biggest competition in the country – in January, Shamsi apparently did not have enough points to be among the seeds in the 16 & under category in the Catch National Junior Championships in April.
Everyone, including the officials, knew he would still win the title and none of his five opponents came close to winning a set.
And as luck would have it, Jamal Alexis, who worked so hard to accumulate enough points to be the No.1 seed, went out at the first hurdle as his opponent was Shamsi.
They are playing in the 18 & under division in this tournament, and Shamsi is again unseeded, despite the fact that he was edged in the age-group final of both junior tournaments on last year’s calendar by the powerful Ebolum Nwokolo.
Toughest match
Barring a miracle, second seed Charles Devaux will be waving goodbye after his first match as his quarterfinal opponent is expected to be Shamsi, whose toughest match in the draw could be his first – against Tobagonian Shae Millington.
Alexis is again the top seed, but he could also exit at the first hurdle as “Catch” under-16 runner-up Sebastien Byng should be waiting in the quarters.
Nathen Valdez, who managed just two games from Shamsi in the open final of a UTR (Universal Tennis Rating) tournament a few weeks ago, and Tobagonian Drew Quashie are seeded third and fourth, respectively, in the 16-draw.
The seeding disaster was also extended to include the girls’ equivalent draw.
Shauna Valentine, who lost her first match after she was surprisingly seeded second in “Catch”, is the No.1 seed and is already in the semis after receiving the only bye.
She would be hard-pressed to reach further, however, as “Tranquil” finalist Ella Carrington is also in the top half.
Jordane Dookie, who excelled in 14 & under tournaments in the region and the United States in the last few months, is seeded second and favoured to reach the final.
Also included in the bottom half of the draw is Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph, the “Catch” 16 & under and 18 & under champ.
The Shamsi/Millington encounter will be one of 13 matches on today’s schedule. First serve is 4 p.m., and action will begin at 9 a.m. tomorrow and Sunday.
The 10 & under, 12 & under and 14 & under divisions took place last weekend.