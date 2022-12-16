Shamsi retains RBC title

ZAHRA SHAMSI was the only player to retain a singles title when the curtain fell on the RBC Junior Tournament yesterday at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

The sister of Davis Cup player Luca Shamsi edged Lilly Mohammed 6-4, 4-6, 10/6 in the 14 & under final after upsetting Brianna Harricharan for the same crown when last year’s edition was staged four months late because of Covid-19. Harricharan was again an overwhelming title favourite, but she also had to work overtime to edge Shaina Smith 5-7, 6-2, 10/3 for the 16 & under crown.

Like Shamsi, B’Jorn Hall captured a singles title in this tournament for the second time in succession when the 14 & under champ of the April edition won an all-Tobago 16 & under final 6-4, 6-4 over Jordell Chapman.

It was the fifth singles gold in ten events for the sister isle as Favian Dates (boys’ 10), Makeda Bain (girls’ 12) and Keyondre Duke (boys’ 14) had been the first Division A knockout champs the day before, and Charlotte Ready had won her three matches in a straight round-robin 18 & under event.

Jace Quashie had the opportunity to give Tobago the edge yesterday but it was never really on the cards with last year’s Junior Player of the Year Kale Dalla Costa on the other side of the net in the 18 & under final.

The 14-year-old, who defaulted the 16 & under final in April to catch a flight for a tournament Barbados (where he won two titles), coasted home 6-1, 6-4.

The 12 & under final was more than halfway through on Thursday when rain washed out play for the remainder of the scheduled final day.

Jack Brown, who was up 4-2 in the second set after dropping the first, came back yesterday to edge Oliver Harragin 4-6, 6-2, 10/7.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Morocco, Croatia clash for 3rd place at W/Cup

Morocco, Croatia clash for 3rd place at W/Cup

To some, it’s little more than a meaningless exhibition match. To others, it’s a chance to become “immortal.”

The third-place playoff at the World Cup can be a confusing concept. “You are so disappointed, you’ve just lost a semi-final and then two days later you have to go back out there,” Morocco coach Walid Regragui said yesterday.

Shamsi retains RBC title

ZAHRA SHAMSI was the only player to retain a singles title when the curtain fell on the RBC Junior Tournament yesterday at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

The sister of Davis Cup player Luca Shamsi edged Lilly Mohammed 6-4, 4-6, 10/6 in the 14 & under final after upsetting Brianna Harricharan for the same crown when last year’s edition was staged four months late because of Covid-19. Harricharan was again an overwhelming title favourite, but she also had to work overtime to edge Shaina Smith 5-7, 6-2, 10/3 for the 16 & under crown.

Total Tennis teams rule in Inter-Club

TOTAL Tennis Club completely dominated the National Inter-Club League recently at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The group, coached by Jerome Ward, won both titles in the competition, which took place over two weekends after not being contested since 2019.

Little Boodhan strikes gold again

Little Boodhan strikes gold again

LLYANNA BOODHAN picked up exactly where she left off three years ago when the Low Cost Caroni Zone Table Tennis Association Tournament served off Wednesday night Tunapuna Hindu Primary School, Pasea Main Road, Tunapuna.

Belfon, Blackman attain Carifta ‘A’ marks

POINT FORTIN AQUA DARTS swimmer Darren Belfon and Marlins Swim Club’s Nikoli Blackman both attained top-rated Carifta “A” standards en route to their respective wins, in different events, at the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Invitational Swimming Championships, currently ongoing at the National Aquatic Centre (NAC) in Balmain, Couva.

Bolt to receive Lifetime Award

Bolt to receive Lifetime Award

Jamaican eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony next week.

The 36-year-old, who is the only athlete to ever win the 100m and 200m titles at three consecutive Olympics -- Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016 -- will receive the award at Media City UK, Salford, on December 21.