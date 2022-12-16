Shamsi retains RBC title

ZAHRA SHAMSI was the only player to retain a singles title when the curtain fell on the RBC Junior Tournament yesterday at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.
The sister of Davis Cup player Luca Shamsi edged Lilly Mohammed 6-4, 4-6, 10/6 in the 14 & under final after upsetting Brianna Harricharan for the same crown when last year’s edition was staged four months late because of Covid-19. Harricharan was again an overwhelming title favourite, but she also had to work overtime to edge Shaina Smith 5-7, 6-2, 10/3 for the 16 & under crown.
Like Shamsi, B’Jorn Hall captured a singles title in this tournament for the second time in succession when the 14 & under champ of the April edition won an all-Tobago 16 & under final 6-4, 6-4 over Jordell Chapman.
It was the fifth singles gold in ten events for the sister isle as Favian Dates (boys’ 10), Makeda Bain (girls’ 12) and Keyondre Duke (boys’ 14) had been the first Division A knockout champs the day before, and Charlotte Ready had won her three matches in a straight round-robin 18 & under event.
Jace Quashie had the opportunity to give Tobago the edge yesterday but it was never really on the cards with last year’s Junior Player of the Year Kale Dalla Costa on the other side of the net in the 18 & under final.
The 14-year-old, who defaulted the 16 & under final in April to catch a flight for a tournament Barbados (where he won two titles), coasted home 6-1, 6-4.
The 12 & under final was more than halfway through on Thursday when rain washed out play for the remainder of the scheduled final day.
Jack Brown, who was up 4-2 in the second set after dropping the first, came back yesterday to edge Oliver Harragin 4-6, 6-2, 10/7.