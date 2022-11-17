Shamsi strikes gold in England

The West Indies Under-19 women suffered their third loss in the Women’s Under-19 four-team series in the eastern coastal Indian city of Visakhapatnam, falling to their hosts in a low-scoring match yesterday.

The India “B” Women’s Under-19 team dismissed the Windies for 44 in 16.5 overs before racing to 48 for two off just 7.2 overs to seal an eight-wicket victory.

At the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, the Windies won the toss and opted to bat first. They never got going with Trishan Holder falling in the first over. They were 21 for five at the half-way stage and never recovered. There were three run-outs in the West Indies innings.