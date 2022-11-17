Shamsi strikes gold in England

LUCA SHAMSI recently outclassed the top two seeded players en route to convincingly winning a Grade IV men’s tennis tournament in England.
After whipping the No. 2 seed 4-1, 4-2 in the semi-finals, the Trinidad and Tobago player, who recently began A-Level studies at Culford School in Suffork, England, was even more convincing in the final as the top seed only managed two games.
Shamsi, who became the first player from this country to win his first three matches in the Davis Cup in a very long time in August, is a member of his school’s team and will be in action over the weekend.
The 2019 quarter-finalist in the 14 and under division of JITIC—the leading junior tournament in the region—has been one of the leading players in the country since his early teens.
Shamsi reached the quarter-finals of the Tranquillity Open to begin last year and ended it by winning a 16 & under title in a tournament in the prestigious Casely International Championship Series in Florida, USA.