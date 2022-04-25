LUCA SHAMSI produced a shocking upset on Sunday in the East Classified Tennis Tournament at St Augustine Recreation Club, McCarthy Street.
The 16-year-old stunned top-seeded Nabeel Mohammed 4-6, 7-5, 12/10 to advance to the Division A semi-finals.
Shamsi was the only player in the draw capable of taking advantage of an out-of-shape defending champion, who had not competed since November and began to struggle with his fitness in the second set.
They definitely should not have met before the semi-finals but Shamsi was not seeded in the top four and his rotten luck at the draw ended up being Mohammed’s.
Ronald Robinson, seeded one place higher than Shamsi at No.4, has never made an impact in singles in any major tournament and the trend continued when he was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by last year’s Junior Player of the Year Kale Dalla Costa in the quarter-finals.
Only three days earlier, the 2019 Caribbean 12 and under champ, who was crowned Division B champ in last year’s edition of this tournament, had captured the 14 and under singles and doubles titles in a regional junior tournament in Barbados.
Second seed Keeshan Moonasar, crowned champion when he was last at the venue – in the 2019 St Augustine Recreational Club Tournament – was in sparkling form in his 6-1, 6-0 demolition of No.7 seed Krystian Valentine to book his place in the last four.
The other quarter-final will take place this weekend because the first round was not completed on Saturday.
Jamaal Alexis, 18 and under runner-up in the recent RBC Junior Tournament, was forced to work very hard to edge Zachery Byng 6-1, 6-7 (4/7), 10/7 the day after and move into the quarters.
The No.8 seed will come up against third-seeded 2019 champ Richard Chung either Saturday or Sunday for the final place in the semis.
The three-weekend tournament, which features singles and doubles action in the A, B and C divisions, got going last Friday and the middle weekend will start this Friday afternoon.