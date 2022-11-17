SHANNON’S CLASSY SHOW

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force skipper Nicholas Pooran praised the last-over heroics of Shannon Gabriel after the fast bowler successfully defended 17 runs against a rampant Roshon Primus to get the defending champions over the line by 11 runs in the first CG United Super50 Cup semi-final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday night.
While Pooran’s 111 off 82 balls in the Red Force’s total of 312 for six earned him the Man-of-the-Match award, the T&T skipper said other players also stepped up to the plate, including Gabriel, who grabbed four wickets for 43 runs from ten overs to deny the Bajans a place in tomorrow’s final.
The Pride responded with 302 for eight with Primus’ unbeaten 130 off 79 deliveries keeping them in the hunt right down to the end before Gabriel “showed his class” in the final over.
With Primus on a rampage, having struck nine fours and nine sixes prior to the final over, it seemed like he was destined to spoil the Red Force party when he slapped Gabriel’s first ball for four.
But the pacer kept his cool, sending down three dot balls to seal the win.
“That was a fabulous game of cricket and that is what we want as players to come back to this level of cricket and having that kind of quality and it was a wonderful evening for cricket,” Pooran said after the game.
“It’s difficult to bat 90-plus miles per hour on that wicket, especially when the ball is keeping a bit low and it was a bit dark as well,” he continued.
“He (Shannon) did a fabulous (job) in this tournament and tonight he showed his class. He hasn’t been in the set-up for a while but it is nice to see him fit and injury-free and coming here and bowling 90 miles per hour, that is not easy to bat,” Pooran said.
The Red Force skipper used Gabriel sparingly throughout the contest. After his initial three-over opening burst, he came on the 22nd for two overs and the in the 40th for two more. But it was in the final stages of the game that he really stepped up.
First, Amir Jangoo ran out Akeem Jordan off Gabriel’s first ball of the 44th over to break a 93-run seventh-wicket partnership. Then Gabriel knocked back the stumps of Jomel Warrican for a first-ball duck to swing the momentum in T&T’s favour.
Pooran also made the bold decision of tossing the ball to Terrance Hinds for the penultimate over of the chase when everyone expected Gabriel to be on the ball.
Asked about the move, Pooran said: “Shannon has not bowled an over from the top end for the entire day and Terrance was obviously bowling from that end so I said, ‘you know what, let’s not change it’. If Terrance could get 15 runs in this over, we back ourselves to defend in the final over. Terrance got eight and then Shannon used his pace and experience to come up trumps for us.”
Gabriel is the leading fast bowler in the tournament with 14 wickets from six matches.
Asked about Primus’ knock, the Red Force skipper said: “We knew the only way we were going to lose this game was if someone played a special innings and it was definitely a special innings.”
“A couple of decisions could have gone our way and the game could have finished an hour ago but it didn’t happen. Primus obviously took his chance and played really well but I am happy our bowlers could hold their nerve and come up trumps,” said Pooran.
“It was a really good batting wicket and as a team we knew that coming down to the 25th to 30th over, we start to struggle and teams build partnerships and that is something we have been struggling with. Tonight, it was the same thing with Akeem and Primus but again Jangoo getting that run out there changed the momentum of the game. I am happy the guys could stick it in the end and get the win for us,” he added.
Of his own knock, Pooran said the key was his clarity of thought.
“I didn’t believe that I was out of form. Obviously, I struggled with shot selection and consistency sometimes but I am happy I could be out there in the middle batting for my team. I am really enjoying my batting and I’ve been really clear and that is something that has been helping me as well,” he said.
He also praised the performance of Darren Bravo (54 off 65 balls), who struck his third half-century of the tournament on Wednesday.
“We stopped calling him Darren now and we call him Michael. He has been really good for us in this tournament. I know when he got 50 and was out, it is hurting him. Normally when he gets in, he goes big for us but he has done really well for us. Jangoo (81 off 115 balls) came into the game with two failures and the way he batted today was really mature and he put his hands up and he was finding ways to score and Akeal (Hosein) (42 off 20 balls) played a part in the end there as well,” Pooran concluded.
Summarised scores:
RED FORCE 312-6, 50 overs (Nicholas Pooran 112, Amir Jangoo 81, Darren 54, Akeal Hosein 42; Shamar Springer 4/64, Akeem Jordan 2/31) vs PRIDE 302-8, 50 overs (Roshon Primus 130 not out, Jonathan Carter 45, Nicholas Kirton 35, Akeem Jordan 33; Shannon Gabriel 4/43)
—Red Force won by 11 runs.