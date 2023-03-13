Keneisha Shelbourne, Gianna Paul, Alexxe Henry and Tafari Waldron were among the standouts at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago, on the weekend, as 24 athletes achieved 32 qualifying standards at the National Association of Athletics Associations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) Carifta Trials.
On Saturday, Shelbourne disturbed the sand at 12.42 metres—a full 65 centimetres better than the 11.77 girls’ under-20 triple jump standard. She returned to the Yorke Stadium on Sunday to clear the bar at 1.75cm. En route to high jump gold, the Oasics athlete comfortably went over the 1.64 qualifying height.
Shelbourne also won the 400 metres hurdles. She returned a time of one minute, 02.17 seconds, bettering the 1:04.69 Carifta standard by more than two seconds.
Both Paul and her Concorde clubmate Tenique Vincent qualified in the girls’ open heptathlon. Paul won the seven-discipline event with 4,479 points, while Vincent finished second with 4,171. In the heptathlon long jump, Paul produced a 5.72m leap to qualify for the girls’ under-20 long. And in the heptathlon high jump, Vincent cleared 1.61m to earn selection for the girls’ under-17 high.
Henry was a double qualifier in the girls’ under-17 sprints. The Zenith athlete clocked 11.77 seconds to win the 100m dash and 24.43 for top spot in the 200.
Waldron, Janae De Gannes and Chloe James complete the list of Carifta Trials double qualifiers.
Waldron, running in Cougars colours, won the boys’ under-20 1500m in 4:06.28. Omare Thompson was also inside the 4:11.47 standard, the +One a Week runner clocking 4:08.86 to secure second spot. Waldron qualified in the 5,000m as well, completing the race in 16:23.00.
De Gannes emerged as a qualifier in the girls’ under-20 long jump and 200m events. The Concorde athlete topped the long jump with a 5.76m leap and the 200 in 24.34 seconds.
James was the class of the girls’ under-17 triple jump field, an 11.16m effort earning the Kaizen Panthers athlete selection for the April 8-10 Carifta Games in Nassau, Bahamas. James followed up with a 5.50m winning leap in the long jump.
Thompson was one of 17 athletes that qualified for one event each on the weekend.
Mercury’s Jeron James was golden in the boys’ under-20 discus with a 48.64 metres throw. Mason Hall athlete Jinelle Campbell threw 12.30m to win the girls’ under-20 shot put.
The top three finishers in the boys’ under-17 long jump landed further than the 6.37m Carifta qualifying distance.
Imanni Matthew of Panthers won with a 6.92m leap, while Mercury’s Jahaziel David and Concorde’s Tyrique Vincent were second and third, respectively, both athletes jumping 6.42. Jeremiah Francis also bettered the Carifta standard, the D’Abadie athlete jumping 6.39 in the heptathlon long jump.
Toco TAFAC’s Kenika Cassar landed the spear 40.30m in the girls’ under-20 javelin. Burnley’s Peyton Winter threw the iron ball 13.32m in the girls’ under-17 shot put.
Both +One A Week’s Aniqah Bailey and Zenith’s Oshea Cummings qualified in the girls’ under-17 1500m, clocking 4:57.62 and 5:07.37, respectively. Another +One A Week runner, Kayleigh Forde ran away with victory in the girls’ under-20 1500 in 4:57.91.
Cyril Sumner secured top spot in the boys’ under-20 400m. The Memphis Pioneers quartermiler stopped the clock at 48.32 seconds.
Mercury’s Lalenii Grant landed the implement 44.01m for victory in the girls’ under-20 discus. Kaleb Campbell, of Panthers, topped the boys’ under-17 high jump with a 1.83m clearance.
Fyzabad’s Joshua Mascall got home first in the boys’ under-20 200m final in 21.71 seconds. Revell Webster also bettered the 21.74 Carifta qualifying standard. The Concorde sprinter won his semi-final heat in 21.69, but did not face the starter in the final.