Shenelle and father in ‘Chetwynd’ finals

SHENELLE MOHAMMED and her father Rafeek will be in action one after the other, contesting for titles, when the Chetwynd Club Tennis Tournament continues tomorrow at the club’s premises, Upper St Vincent Street, Tunapuna.
The annual weekend tournament resumes from 8 a.m. today with nine matches, including the men’s B Division semi-finals.
Competing in singles for the first time in four years, multiple national and Tranquillity Open champion Shenelle defeated defending champ Farah Chautilal and top-seeded Tranquil runner-up Ella Carrington to reach the final.
Right after her father comes off the court, the 31-year-old will be facing Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph, a player less than half her age, for the title around 10 a.m. The national Under-14 and 16 champ did not even have to pick up her racquet in the semifinals two weeks ago as second seed Zara Ghuran withdrew because of injury.
Rafeek, who coached his daughter and many others players—including former top juniors Keneel Teasdale and Trevine Sellier—in the Point Fortin area, cruised past Malcolm Reid 6-1, 6-1 in last Sunday’s semis and will oppose Cliff Meade in the over-60 final to begin proceedings at 9 a.m.
Meade was one of last weekend’s stars as he impressively dispatched the country’s two leading players in the division for the other place in the title match.
After taking down top-seeded “Tranquil” age-group champ Garry Siewdass 6-2, 6-2 in Saturday’s quarter-finals, he was just as commanding the following day in whipping five-time “Tranquil” over-60 champ Athelstan Phillips 6-1, 6-3 in the last four. Meade also reached the B Division quarters, but was dismissed 6-1, 6-2 by No. 6 seed Zachery Byng last Saturday.
The U-14 runner-up in this year’s Catch National Junior Championships will tackle veteran Randy Bailey in the second semi this afternoon, while Nathen Martin and Askia Richards, seeded second and third, respectively, will clash in the first a couple hours earlier.
The winners will return to do battle for the title tomorrow afternoon.