Shenelle returns after 4 years

SHENELLE MOHAMMED will return to competitive singles after a four-year absence today in the Chetwynd Club Tennis Tournament at the club’s premises, Upper St Vincent Street, Tunapuna.
After dominating the 2017 season, which included winning the singles crown at the Tranquillity Open for the third straight year, Mohammed decided to take a break to focus on studies.
Although the 31-year-old has not played singles in a competition since, she did lead San Fernando Club to the title in the Interclub Tournament two years ago.
Mohammed is not seeded in the women’s A division draw and will begin her campaign against defending champion Farah Chautilal in a battle of unseeded players for a place in the semi-finals around 11 a.m.
Chautilal had returned from a lengthy absence while the Fed Cup has been on the sidelines and went from being an ordinary player to a champion. In addition of winning the singles and doubles title in this tournament last year, the southerner has been crowned Over-35 champ of the last two editions of “Tranquil” and is also the defending champ in this category in the National Championships.
Chautilal will still find it very difficult to deal with the power and spin of Mohammed, whose daughter Naomi representing the country in a regional 12 & under tournament in Dominican Republic last week.
In the first two quarterfinal matches last weekend, top-seeded “Tranquil” runner-up Ella Carrington did not surrender a single game against Under-14 player Briana Harricharan and second-seeded fellow 15-year-old Zara Ghuran marched past Sherisse Arjoon 6-1, 6-0.
National Under-14 and 16 champ Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph will tackle Gabriella Prince tomorrow afternoon to complete the list of semifinalists. Prince is seeded second in the Division B, behind the player she beat in the under-14 final of Catch National Junior Championships — Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith.
In last weekend’s quarters, Prince overwhelmed Diane Martin John 6-0, 6-0 and last year’s Division A runner-up Sarah Salandy did not even have to pick up a racquet as Shanti Ramlochan did not show.
Campbell-Smith, who played alongside Naomi representing in Dominican Republic last week, faces TATT (Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago) public relations officer Mignon King this afternoon. And her youngster sister Abba will face Arjoon, who is in both draws, for the final place in the semis tomorrow.
All three Campbell-Smith siblings are involved in this tournament and Yeshowah will face Justin Horsford tonight for a place in the “round of 16” of the Men’s Division B draw.
There is also singles action in the Men’s Division A and over-60, as well as men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events in the tournament. And with play taking place only on Saturdays and Sundays on the only court on the premises, the tournament is expected to run for about two months.
First serve today is 9 a.m. and there are ten matches on the schedule.