Shenelle’s daughter gets in

NAOMI MOHAMMED has been drafted into the Trinidad and Tobago 14 & under girls’ team after three players pulled out at the last minute.
The daughter of multiple national and Tranquillity Open champion Shenelle Mohammed travelled with four others players and the two coaches yesterday to El Salvador for tomorrow’s North, Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the World Junior Tennis Competition.
Mohammed was picked after Em Miryam Campbell-Smith and Aryn Siewrattan withdrew, along with reserve Gabriella Prince.
The only other member of the girls’ team is Brianna Harricharan, who played unbeaten to win the trials two weeks ago.
The boys’ team consists of Kale Dalla Costa, Daniel Rahaman and Tobagonian Jordell Chapman, the first three finishers, respectively, in their equivalent trials.
Harricharan’s brother Brian was the reserve after placing fourth in the trials.
The 14 & under competition will take place from tomorrow until Friday and only the winning male and female sides will advance to do battle against teams from Canada, Mexico and the United States in the regional qualifying tournament in the next couple months.
The top two male and female teams from this tournament will advance to the last 16 and the main draw usually takes place in September.
Former national champion Larry Yearwood will coach the boys this week, while former top player Trevine Sellier will be in charge of the two girls.