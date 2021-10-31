Shenelle shows her class

SHENELLE MOHAMMED showed her class again and Akiel Duke gained sweet revenge over arch-rival Nabeel Mohammed in the Chetwynd Club Tennis Tournament yesterday at the club’s premises, Upper St Vincent Street, Tunapuna.
Shenelle was by far the most accomplished player in the women’s field, but few expected her to win the women’s title as easily as she did after studies forced her to take a break four years ago.
After whipping top-seeded Tranquillity Open finalist Ella Carrington 6-2, 6-2 in the semi-finals two weeks earlier, the 31-year-old put the icing on the cake with a commanding 6-1, 6-1 triumph over national Under-14 and 16 champion Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph.
Shenelle had shocked fans just about 12 years ago when she walked away from the game after retaining her title in the National Championships.
Any hope of the left-hander returning seemed to disappear when she gave birth to three girls in quick succession.
But Shenelle not only came back, she returned with a bang and dominated for three straight seasons—which included a hat-trick of “Tranquil” singles trophies—before walking away again in 2017.
Raffick Mohammed, Shenelle’s father and also the Fed Cup player’s first coach, began the family celebrations when he whipped “giant-killer” Cliff Meade 6-2, 6-3 just before the women’s title match in an unseeded over-60 final. Meade had come out of virtually nowhere to convincingly defeat Garry Siewdass and Athelstan Phillips, the two leading players in the division in the country, in the previous two rounds.
Duke was replaced at the top of the national rankings by Nabeel 2 1/2 years ago and has played second fiddle to his arch-rival since then. But the 2019 Tranquil champ exacted some revenge yesterday when he edged Nabeel 7-6, 4-6, 10/3 for the men’s Division A crown.
The left-handed Duke had gone down in similar fashion when they squared off in the final of the East Zone Clubs Classified Tournament just before a five-month coronavirus shutdown in late April.
The tournament will continue on Saturday with action in men’s, women’s and mixed doubles.