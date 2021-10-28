Sheppard’s side drops points in Chinese Taipei

TRINIDADIAN coach Wayne Sheppard dropped his first points since his move to Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) when his second division Inter Taoyuan were held 1-1 by Saturday Football International (SFI).

The draw felt almost like a defeat for Sheppard after his team had previously run up three big victories since his recruitment in mid-year and was aiming at the three teams ahead of them.

A top-two finish will give Inter Taoyuan a spot in the promotion playoffs, following a poor start to the season.

Fourth-placed Inter (12 points) will have to beat leaders AC Academy (25 points) tomorrow to stand any chance of a playoff spot. Sheppard felt the draw against SFI was almost like a defeat.

“Heartbreak yes....we drew 1-1. We scored in the seventh minute through our right-winger Sheng Wei. That was his ninth goal in the last four games. They equalised in the 88th,” he explained.

Sheppard admitted that SFI controlled most of the possession, without his goalkeeper having to deal with any shots until the goal. Having lost two central midfielders, including his captain due to muscle injuries during the game, Sheppard was disappointed that his side missed several opportunities to take full points.

“After scoring we had four clear chances to score but finished poorly and even after they equalised we missed a tap-in from four yards out, hitting overbar,” Sheppard added.

CONTROVERSIAL LOSS

FEATHERWEIGHT Anthony Joseph put up the best performance of any T&T boxer so far at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, before being eliminated via a controversial split-decision.

Fighting on his 26th birthday, Joseph put up a terrific performance against Scotland-based 19-year-old Abdule-Fawaz Aborode of the Fair Chance Team (FCT), AIBA’s version of a refugee team.

Now or never for WI

It’s now or never for the West Indies.

Having lost their first two matches of the ICC T20 World Cup, the West Indies’ chances of advancing to the semi-finals have taken a big hit. Now they are in a must-win situation against similarly cornered opponents Bangladesh, who are also yet to notch a win in Group One.

Sheppard’s side drops points in Chinese Taipei

Tokyo disappointment, ISL boost

TEAM TTO STANDOUT swimmer Dylan Carter departs these shores on November 8 to return to the eight-team semi-final playoffs of the 2021 International Swimming League in Eindhoven, Holland.

Carter’s London Roar qualified for this stage of the ISL competition following the preliminary rounds in Naples, Italy that concluded on September 30.

Chaitoo, Ramkissoon ready to step up

Having worked with outgoing Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) treasurer Sukesh Maniam behind the scenes for the past two years, accountant Kishwar Chaitoo believes he has what it takes to step into the role.