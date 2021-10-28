Sheppard’s side drops points in Chinese Taipei

TRINIDADIAN coach Wayne Sheppard dropped his first points since his move to Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) when his second division Inter Taoyuan were held 1-1 by Saturday Football International (SFI).
The draw felt almost like a defeat for Sheppard after his team had previously run up three big victories since his recruitment in mid-year and was aiming at the three teams ahead of them.
A top-two finish will give Inter Taoyuan a spot in the promotion playoffs, following a poor start to the season.
Fourth-placed Inter (12 points) will have to beat leaders AC Academy (25 points) tomorrow to stand any chance of a playoff spot. Sheppard felt the draw against SFI was almost like a defeat.
“Heartbreak yes....we drew 1-1. We scored in the seventh minute through our right-winger Sheng Wei. That was his ninth goal in the last four games. They equalised in the 88th,” he explained.
Sheppard admitted that SFI controlled most of the possession, without his goalkeeper having to deal with any shots until the goal. Having lost two central midfielders, including his captain due to muscle injuries during the game, Sheppard was disappointed that his side missed several opportunities to take full points.
“After scoring we had four clear chances to score but finished poorly and even after they equalised we missed a tap-in from four yards out, hitting overbar,” Sheppard added.