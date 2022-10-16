Claressa Shields avenged her only career defeat when she beat Savannah Marshall by unanimous decision and became the undisputed women’s world middleweight champion on Saturday.

Shields lost to Marshall in their amateur days in 2012 but, in a stunning bout at a sold-out 02 Arena, Shields relieved Marshall of her WBO belt to add it to her WBC, WBA and IBF crowns.

The fight topped Britain’s first all-female card, and was supposed to take place five weeks ago but was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Marshall, of Britain, withstood a flurry of early blows before pinning Shields to the ropes in an explosive first round. Marshall caught Shields early in the second, briefly putting the American back on her heels.

Shields possessed the speed but Marshall had the power, and the pace continued through to a brutal fifth round with both women landing hefty hooks.

Unanimous decision

The busier Shields was undoubtedly ahead on the cards by the eighth but a cut appeared on her forehead as Marshall found a way through her defense.

Marshall (12-1) knew she needed a knockout and threw everything at Shields (13-0) in another gripping final round, but the American landed the cleaner shots. The judges scored it 96-94, 97-93 and 97-93.

Also, on the undercard, Alycia Baumgardner beat fellow American Mikaela Mayer in the narrowest of split decisions to become the unified world super-featherweight champion.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BROWNE REIGNS IN TOBAGO

BROWNE REIGNS IN TOBAGO

USA’s Jonny Browne won the Tobago International Cycling Classic’s Tour of Tobago yesterday, crossing the finish line well clear of all challengers, in a time of four hours, 27 minutes and 1.30 seconds, to clinch the overall title after three stages of racing.

Pooran: Qualifiers a challenge but WI ready

Pooran: Qualifiers a challenge but WI ready

Embattled West Indies begin their quest to qualify for the main draw of the Twenty20 World Cup when they face Scotland today, with captain Nicholas Pooran hailing the strong morale in his inexperienced squad.

Gibson: Windies may require strategy rethink

Gibson: Windies may require strategy rethink

Ottis Gibson, one of the architects of West Indies’ T20 World Cup in 2012, believes the Caribbean side may require a rethink of strategy in order to find success again in the shortest format.

West Indies beat Sri Lanka in the 2012 final and returned to edge England in the 2016 final in a dramatic finish, but have since fallen down the pecking order and are ranked number seven in the International Cricket Council charts.

Campbell places 19th in elimination event

Trinidad and Tobago endurance rider Akil Campbell completed his UCI Track World Cycling Championships by placing 19th in the Men’s Elimination race on the final day of the event in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, yesterday.

The race was won by Italy’s Elia Viviani with Cobin Strong of New Zealand coming in second and the UK’s Ethan Vernon taking the bronze medal.

Blackman splashes to victory at Maracas

Blackman splashes to victory at Maracas

Nikoli Blackman won the Subway-sponsored Maracas Open Water Classic at Maracas Bay, yesterday, in a time of one hour, 11 minutes and 36 seconds.

The two-time First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year, Blackman of Marlins Swim Club, finished ahead of his Marlins Swim Club teammate Zachary Anthony (1:12:27) and Barraccudas Swim Club’s Liam Carrington (1:17:33).

CWI hails Pairaudeau as pioneer of the game

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has hailed the late Bruce Pairaudeau as “one of the pioneers of the game” following the former batsman’s death at 91 last week. Pairaudeau, who played for Guyana and West Indies, passed away in New Zealand where he lived since the late 1950s.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BROWNE REIGNS IN TOBAGO

BROWNE REIGNS IN TOBAGO

USA’s Jonny Browne won the Tobago International Cycling Classic’s Tour of Tobago yesterday, crossing the finish line well clear of all challengers, in a time of four hours, 27 minutes and 1.30 seconds, to clinch the overall title after three stages of racing.

Pooran: Qualifiers a challenge but WI ready

Pooran: Qualifiers a challenge but WI ready

Embattled West Indies begin their quest to qualify for the main draw of the Twenty20 World Cup when they face Scotland today, with captain Nicholas Pooran hailing the strong morale in his inexperienced squad.

Gibson: Windies may require strategy rethink

Gibson: Windies may require strategy rethink

Ottis Gibson, one of the architects of West Indies’ T20 World Cup in 2012, believes the Caribbean side may require a rethink of strategy in order to find success again in the shortest format.

West Indies beat Sri Lanka in the 2012 final and returned to edge England in the 2016 final in a dramatic finish, but have since fallen down the pecking order and are ranked number seven in the International Cricket Council charts.

Campbell places 19th in elimination event

Trinidad and Tobago endurance rider Akil Campbell completed his UCI Track World Cycling Championships by placing 19th in the Men’s Elimination race on the final day of the event in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, yesterday.

The race was won by Italy’s Elia Viviani with Cobin Strong of New Zealand coming in second and the UK’s Ethan Vernon taking the bronze medal.

Blackman splashes to victory at Maracas

Blackman splashes to victory at Maracas

Nikoli Blackman won the Subway-sponsored Maracas Open Water Classic at Maracas Bay, yesterday, in a time of one hour, 11 minutes and 36 seconds.

The two-time First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year, Blackman of Marlins Swim Club, finished ahead of his Marlins Swim Club teammate Zachary Anthony (1:12:27) and Barraccudas Swim Club’s Liam Carrington (1:17:33).

CWI hails Pairaudeau as pioneer of the game

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has hailed the late Bruce Pairaudeau as “one of the pioneers of the game” following the former batsman’s death at 91 last week. Pairaudeau, who played for Guyana and West Indies, passed away in New Zealand where he lived since the late 1950s.