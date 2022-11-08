‘Shiv’ among newest inductees to ICC HoF

Shivnarine Chanderpaul

HUMBLED AND HONOURED: West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

Legendary left-hander Shiv Chanderpaul has become the latest West Indies player to be inducted into the International Cricket Council Hall of Fame.

The 48-year-old was late Monday named by the ICC as inductee 107 and was joined by iconic Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir and England’s multi-time World Cup winning captain Charlotte Edwards.

A former West Indies captain, Chanderpaul plundered 11,867 runs from 164 Tests with 30 hundreds at an average of 51.37. In One-Day Internationals, he gathered 8 778 runs from 268 matches with 11 centuries at an average of 41.60.

Chanderpaul is second on the all-time West Indies run-scoring list in Tests and is one of just two players -- along with Brian Lara -- with over 10,000 runs. The Guyanese lies third on the ODI run-scoring charts behind Chris Gayle and Lara.

“It’s an amazing honour to follow the footsteps of many legends and so many other great cricketers of the past,” said Chanderpaul, who played his last game for West Indies seven years ago.

“I’m grateful for the recognition and would like to enjoy the moment with family, friends and most importantly the West Indies cricket fans and fans around the world who passionately supported me throughout my career.”

Cricket West Indies yesterday hailed Chanderpaul as “the man for all seasons”, stressing that his “commitment and adaptability” had been two of the qualities behind his outstanding career. “On behalf of all West Indies cricket stakeholders, I congratulate Shivnarine ‘Shiv’ Chanderpaul for receiving the highest honor of his career to date,” said CWI president Ricky Skerritt.

“Shiv’s story exemplifies all that is good about him and the game of cricket -- his hard work, commitment, adaptability and his resulting growth and achievements on and off the field. His love for the game is unmatched, and he demonstrated throughout his two decades on the field that he was the man for all seasons.”

He continued: “From the early days in the Under-19 set-up in Guyana, Shiv showcased his immense batting talent. He honed his skills and worked tirelessly to become the number 1 ranked batsman in the world.

“He embodied the statement ‘heights of great men reached and kept were not attained by sudden flight’. Shiv toiled hard to improve and at every stage was able to re-invent his game to meet the demands. We salute Shiv for his immense contribution to West Indies cricket and world cricket.”

ICC chief executive, Geoff Allardice said Chanderpaul, along with Edwards and Qadir, were great “ambassadors” of the game. “The ICC Hall of Fame continues to celebrate the iconic individuals that have shaped the history of cricket,” he noted.

“Only the very best are honoured in this way and it is wonderful to commemorate the lasting contributions of Shiv, Charlotte and Abdul. These three ambassadors of our great game enjoyed tremendous success on the international stage and are richly deserving of their status as ICC Hall of Famers.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TIME TO PLAY BALL

TIME TO PLAY BALL

ELITE FOOTBALL returns to Trinidad and Tobago in early 2023 with a transitional league, which will be followed by a main nine-month long competition to be run from September 2023 to May 2024.

The announcement was made during a joint media conference hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), Ministry of Sport, along with the SporTT Company, yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

Jangoo gets Red Force call-up

Jangoo gets Red Force call-up

Former West Indies Under-19 wicketkeeper Amir Jangoo has been added to the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force squad for the remainder of the CG United Super50, the left-hander replacing Joshua Da Silva, who is off to Australia to join the West Indies Test team.

T&T quintet dumped out Barbados ITF

FOUR Trinidad and Tobago players were beaten in singles and doubles when the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament continued yesterday in Barbados.

After Kale Dalla Costa and the Byngs won their first-round 18 & under encounters in the Grade V tournament the day before, there were beaten by seeded American players in their quest to reach today’s quarter-finals. The No. 2 seed took down Zachery B

yng 6-1, 6-1, while older brother Sebastien was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by the third seed.

T&T quintet dumped out Barbados ITF

FOUR Trinidad and Tobago players were beaten in singles and doubles when the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament continued yesterday in Barbados.

After Kale Dalla Costa and the Byngs won their first-round 18 & under encounters in the Grade V tournament the day before, there were beaten by seeded American players in their quest to reach today’s quarter-finals. The No. 2 seed took down Zachery B

yng 6-1, 6-1, while older brother Sebastien was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by the third seed.

‘Shiv’ among newest inductees to ICC HoF

‘Shiv’ among newest inductees to ICC HoF

Legendary left-hander Shiv Chanderpaul has become the latest West Indies player to be inducted into the International Cricket Council Hall of Fame.

The 48-year-old was late Monday named by the ICC as inductee 107 and was joined by iconic Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir and England’s multi-time World Cup winning captain Charlotte Edwards.

InterCol action resumes today

The Coca-Cola Secondary Schools Football League InterCol continues today with San Juan North Secondary taking on Holy Cross College in the East Zone quarter-finals from 3.30 p.m. in St Augustine.

San Juan reached the semi-finals of the Premiership League competition earlier this season and are favourites to clinch the East Zone InterCol crown.

In other East Zone games today, St Augustine Secondary will face Valencia Secondary in El Dorado from 3.30 p.m. while Trinity College East square off against Five Rivers Secondary at Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar from 1.30 p.m.