AS is the norm in local horse racing, the final classic race for the year will take place on the final card of the year tomorrow at Santa Rosa Park.
The National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) will be sponsoring the Boxing Day holiday card for the fifth year in a row and the main attraction will be the NLCB Gold Cup.
This Grade I event is the most prestigious open staying race of the season and plays second fiddle only to the Trinidad Derby Stakes on the ladder of esteem.
Both $75,000 events are contested over 2,000 metres, the furthest that horses race in Trinidad.
The Gold Cup will be the penultimate event of an eight-race card and eight horses are expected to go to post at 3.50 p.m.
The field includes the first four past the post in last year’s edition, Making Headlines, Master Of War, General JN and Affirmative, respectively.
They are expected to be the top four betting choices and the only other horse capable of finishing on the tins is Wise Guy, who won the Guineas, Midsummer Classic and Derby last year to become only the fourth Triple Crown winner since the sport was centralised in Arima in 1994.
Master Of War will be attempting to strike “Gold” for the second time three years, but although he has been preparing very well for the assignment, it will be his first outing since he was runner-up in last year’s edition a year ago.
His owner Shivam Maharaj has actually won twice in the last three years with his first winner being Nuclear Power in 2018.
The eight-time champion is the only owner with more than one runner in the field and he has to be confident with both of his horses.
Affirmative, who will also fly Maharaj’s colours, is much better than he was when he placed fourth last year and he proved it by winning the Stewards Cup over 1,200 metres five weeks ago.
Stewards Cup runner-up General JN has placed third in the last two editions of this race, but Making Headlines will probably be the favourite to repeat after finishing fifth in his first attempt at age three in 2019.
Here are the profiles for all eight runners in the field, including breeding, rating, 2021 record (starts, 1st, 2nd, 3rd), owner, trainer, jockey, weight and comments):
RACE 7 – 3.50 - GOLD CUP (GRADE I) – IMPORTED 2 Y.O. & OVER AND WEST INDIAN-BRED 3 Y.O. & OVER – 2000 Metres - $75,000.
1. GENERAL JN (J’CA) 6 y.o. ch.h. Forest Danger/Sea Treaty (Law Of The Sea) - #126 - (5-2-2-0) - J. Narace/G. Mendez/S. Balroop 57 kg – Almost never runs a bad race and, although he would prefer a shorter trip, the country’s highest rated horse is capable of leading the way home here.
2. PLEASANTLY BIG (USA) – 7 y.o. b.g. Pleasantly Perfect/Akronism (Not For Love) - #72 – (1-0-0-0) – Dynamic Equine Racing Stables/H. Singh/T. Phillips – 57 - Trailed his field by 40 lengths a couple weeks ago after being out of action for over a year and he is making up numbers here.
3. AFFIRMATIVE – 6 y.o. ch.h. Charismatic Cat/Rosalinda (Awesome Again) - (5 – 3-2 -0) – #105 - S. Maharaj/K. Sahadeo/P. Badrie – 57 – At his best and he is capable of joining the elite group of horses to complete the Stewards Cup/Gold Cup double in the same year.
4. WISE GUY – 4 y.o. ch.g. J’Ouvert/Maid Of Honour (Freshly Squeezed) - #82 (6 – 2-1-2) – PT Racing/J. O’Brien/K. Santo – 54 – Is stepping up in class, but he will relish the trip and could be very dangerous.
5. MASTER OF WAR (J’CA) – 6 y.o. ch.h. Bridal Quest/Senorita Sinki (Pioneering) -#112 – (0-0-0-0) - S. Maharaj/K. Sahadeo/R. Jadoo – 57 – Has the class and has prepared very well, but the 2019 champ has not raced since his runner-up finish in last year’s edition.
6. MAKING HEADLINES – 5 y.o. b.h. Headline News/Sherry’s Tiger (Hold That Tiger) - #116 - (3-0-0-2) – The defending champ has not entered winners’ enclosure from just three starts this year, but judging by the way he finished (third) in the Stewards Cup, he could run away with this title again.
7. MEMORIES – 5 y.o. dk.b.h. Speechmaker/Pleasant Armour (Pleasant Tap) - #78 – 3-1-0-0) – R. Mohammed/G. Mohammed/K. Balgobin – 54 - Last year’s seventh-placed finisher has only raced three times this year, he will be taking a major step up in class and is not expected to “catch” the allotted weight with this rider.
8. REGAL INTENSION (J’CA) – 5 y.o. b.h. Western Classic/Wap (Victory Gallop) - #80 – Another who is in over his head, and despite the fact that he won the Guineas two years ago, he is best suited to extended sprint distances.