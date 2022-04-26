Shotokan back at it

Melina De Four

WINNING ROUTINE: Melina De Four during

her winning performance of the kata Heian Yondan during SKIF-KG-TT’s Republic

Bank-sponsored National Kata

Championships, held at the La Joya

Auditorium last Saturday.

It may have been over two years, but The Shotokan Karate-do International Federation Kanazawa Group Trinidad and Tobago (SKIF-KG-TT) was back at it.

The karate club took to the competition mats for the first time since 2019 as they hosted their Republic Bank-sponsored annual National Championships on Saturday at the La Joya Auditorium.

The club, like many in the sporting arena, was left on hold competition-wise during the last two years of lockdowns and restrictions. However, they put together a kata tournament at the quickest opportunity after the safe zones were done away with last month by the government.

The tournament featured only kata (forms), as the instructors observed social distancing protocols, and included ranks from novice (white) to advanced (brown), as well as competitors ranging from the five-years-old to the adult division. It was an important step in the club’s growth, as students needed a positive outlet for physical activity after 24 months of online sessions.

Some of the standout performers included Melina Defour in the adult women’s division, and Tyrese Roberts, promising 15-year-old with a bright future. Both competitors won gold in their respective brown belt divisions. The event was the first of a few in store for the rest of 2022 for the club, including another tournament and possible seminars and grading in the latter half of the year.

SKIFKGTT is the local branch of SKIF, the international organisation which has membership in over 100 countries. Their local home base is at the La Joya Sporting Complex.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bonkowsky marches on in ‘Pan Am’

NICHOLAS BONKOWSKY was in tremendous form, but Chequeda De Boulet failed to clear the first hurdle when the Pan American Individual Badminton Championships served off yesterday in El Salvador.

Bonkowsky, a Canadian whose mother hails from Trinidad, crushed Rafael Mora of Costa Rica 21-3, 21-5 and will tackle Brazilian Jonathan Matias today for a place in the round of 16.

EYE OPENER

EYE OPENER

Trinidad and Tobago Under-17 women’s team head coach Jason Spence is hoping for a “more resilient performance” from his charges when they close off the group stage of their CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship campaign against Mexico this evening in the Dominican Republic from 7 p.m.

The T&T coach also asked that the fans “keep rallying around the team and give them the positive support they need and deserve” and is confident this group of players are destined for future success.

Pollard will be missed

Pollard will be missed

West Indies coach Phil Simmons has expressed sadness at the retirement of white ball captain Kieron Pollard, and said the player would be missed.

Pollard 34, announced his surprise retirement from international cricket last week, after leading the Windies in 63 T20 and One-Day Internationals combined, winning 26 of them.

Failure for Hetmyer but Rajasthan win to go top

Shimron Hetmyer had little impact but Rajasthan Royals marched to their third win on the trot and sixth of the season, with a convincing 29-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League yesterday.

The West Indies left-hander scored only three but Riyan Parag’s unbeaten 56 off 31 balls fired Royals up to 144 for eight off their 20 overs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Shotokan back at it

Shotokan back at it

It may have been over two years, but The Shotokan Karate-do International Federation Kanazawa Group Trinidad and Tobago (SKIF-KG-TT) was back at it.

The karate club took to the competition mats for the first time since 2019 as they hosted their Republic Bank-sponsored annual National Championships on Saturday at the La Joya Auditorium.

Red Force begin 3-day match

The Trinidad and Red Force will step up their preparations for the second half of the West Indies Championship four-day tournament, to be played in Trinidad next month, with a three-day practice match at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex starting today.

Imran Khan will lead one of the teams while Joshua Da Silva will lead the other as the players get their first taste of the longer version of the game after playing mainly limited overs cricket since the end of the first half of the first-class season in February.