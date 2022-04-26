Shotokan back at it

It may have been over two years, but The Shotokan Karate-do International Federation Kanazawa Group Trinidad and Tobago (SKIF-KG-TT) was back at it.
The karate club took to the competition mats for the first time since 2019 as they hosted their Republic Bank-sponsored annual National Championships on Saturday at the La Joya Auditorium.
The club, like many in the sporting arena, was left on hold competition-wise during the last two years of lockdowns and restrictions. However, they put together a kata tournament at the quickest opportunity after the safe zones were done away with last month by the government.
The tournament featured only kata (forms), as the instructors observed social distancing protocols, and included ranks from novice (white) to advanced (brown), as well as competitors ranging from the five-years-old to the adult division. It was an important step in the club’s growth, as students needed a positive outlet for physical activity after 24 months of online sessions.
Some of the standout performers included Melina Defour in the adult women’s division, and Tyrese Roberts, promising 15-year-old with a bright future. Both competitors won gold in their respective brown belt divisions. The event was the first of a few in store for the rest of 2022 for the club, including another tournament and possible seminars and grading in the latter half of the year.
SKIFKGTT is the local branch of SKIF, the international organisation which has membership in over 100 countries. Their local home base is at the La Joya Sporting Complex.