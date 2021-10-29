Chelsea Clarke

DAINTY BUT DEADLY: Sensei Rebecca Mohammed, right, aims a precise side thrust kick at the throat of Chelsea Clarke, during a recent shoot for the SKIF KG TT’s Breast Cancer awareness month campaign. They are both black belts at the club and advocate for increased awareness about the effects of cancer, and how it may be treated more effectively.

The Shotokan Karatedo International Federation Kanazawa Group Trinidad and Tobago (SKIF KG TT) is playing a more active role in the fight against breast cancer.

Instructors from the club opted to wear pink belts for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, continuing an annual campaign that started with the club last October.

The belts are a common way that karate clubs across the world reach out during the month each year, so SKIF KG TT also decided to show its solidarity with the global movement from a karate perspective.

“The organisation headed by Celeste Nottingham, knows that cancer in all its forms has affected many members directly, so we are standing in solidarity with this movement by wearing pink belts for the month of October,” explained Ian Sammy, club director, and head instructor of its La Joya branch.

The club hopes to keep improving upon its message so far, which just like in 2020, pervaded their Facebook and Instagram pages. They intend to help bring more awareness to club members via these platforms, while showcasing some of the technical skills of a number of the female instructors in the club, sending a message of strength, solidarity and the ability to overcome all challenges.

SKIF KG TT is more than familiar with the effective use of online content to educate, as it’s an organisation that has been reaching out to its students since the Covid-19 shutdown last year, teaching online classes via Zoom with the same regularity as the physical classes, while also participating in international online karate seminars as well.

Some of these seminars include sessions hosted by Hiroshi Ishikawa (Technical Director SKIF Pan American Region), Alejandro Castro (Venezuelan National Coach) and Nobuaki Kanazawa and Manabu Murakami (President and Chief Instructor of SKIF respectively).

The T&T instructors continue to adapt to changing times, as part of their mandate to help educate youngsters, young adults and even adults, helping to develop their character through karate training.

