‘Show we can play’

The performance more than the result will be the key thing today for Trinidad and Tobago coach Angus Eve when his side takes on Bolivia in Sucre in a friendly international this evening.
The match will be the first for 2022 for the Soca Warriors, and also the first competitive match since their CONCACAF Gold Cup outing last July.
T&T had their first training session at the lower altitude in Santa Cruz on Wednesday before travelling up to Sucre.
But Eve had no complaints about how things have gone so far on the trip.
“We thought the atmosphere would have been a little bit more chilly when we came up to Sucre from Santa Cruz but it’s cope-able,” Eve said in a TTFA Media interview. Everything has gone to plan so far. The Bolivian Federation has been very great to us so far, we appreciate the hospitality they have given us.”
Eve was also satisfied with how his players acquitted themselves in that first session, but noted that some adaptation was needed.
“The most difficulty we had in the session was the ball, getting accustomed to the Penalty ball. It’s very lightweight and now that we are further up in the altitude it’s going to be a little bit adjustment for the guys,” he said.
Eve was hoping that in the afternoon session yesterday, his players, could “hit some longer balls, diagonal balls, some shots on goal and see how the ball moves in the atmosphere, not just for the outfield players but also for the goalkeepers.”
Home team, world #77-ranked Bolivia will start as favourites today, despite the fact that they have recorded some positive cases of the Covid-19 virus within their squad.
Eve did not expect those positives to significantly weaken the hosts. Instead, what the T&T coach will be most concerned about today will be how his young, largely locally-based squad acquits itself.
He said he wanted his players to “be brave” and “practise what we preached,” and “implement what we did in the training sessions.”
Eve added that he wanted “to see the guys really go out there and match their wits against one of the top teams in the world because that is what Bolivia is at this point time. If we can go and match them tactically and show we can play, that would be a win for me. The result may not be the most important thing although we want a good result but at the end of the day we want a good performance.”
Kick-off time is 5 p.m.