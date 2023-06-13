Showdown at twilight

THE TOP four teams in the top flight of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier League (TTPFL) face each other in East Trinidad.
The action takes place at La Horquetta (Phase 2) Recreation Ground, where second-placed AC Port of Spain face third-placed Tiger Tanks Club Sando (5 p.m.), followed by the super clash between leaders Defence Force and fourth-placed home team Terminix La Horquetta Rangers at 7.15 p.m.
The inaugural season of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) Tier 1 competition ends on Saturday, meaning none of the top four teams are in a position where they can afford to lose.
Defence Force, AC Port of Spain, Tiger Tanks Club Sando and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers will finish the truncated season in the top four spots, But in what order?
Athletic Club (AC) Port of Spain (49 points) are in second spot and a single point adrift of Defence Force, but have played a match less.
However, the ‘Capital Boyz’ dropped points last time out when held 1-1 by Police FC. And this evening they have another difficult assignment against current third-placed Tiger Tanks Club Sando, one of just two clubs to beat them this season.
Club Sando won 1-0 when the clubs met in March, and need another three (full) points to keep their slim title hopes alive.
Defence Force lead all teams, but face a tough test against star-studded Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, who rarely lose at home. Rangers cannot win the TTPFL Tier 1 title, but will still be looking to finish in the top three.
TTPFL TIER 1 RESULTS:
(Match Day 20)
Defence Force 3 (Dwight Quintero 20’, Hasim Arcia 44’pen, Brent Sam 57’) vs Point Fortin Civic 1 (Marcus Joseph 64’)
Club Sando 1 vs San Juan Jabloteh 1
AC Port of Spain 1 (Sedale McClean 42’) vs Police FC 1 (Joevin Jones 33’)
La Horquetta Rangers 4 vs W Connection 0
Morvant Caledonia United 3 (Sean Bonval 14’, Joshia Alexander 65’, Romario Burke 85’) vs Prison Service FC 1 (Akieem Bailey 45+2’)
Central FC 3 (Willis Plaza 30’& 36’, Kesean St Rose 53’) vs Cunupia FC 1 (Ricardo Williams 33’)
UPCOMING TIER 1 MATCHES:
(Today)
W Connection FC vs Police FC, Mahaica Oval, 5 p.m.
Point Fortin Civic vs Prison Service FC, Mahaica Oval, 7.15 p.m.
AC Port of Spain vs Tiger Tanks Club Sando FC, La Horquetta Rec Grd, 5 p.m.
Terminix La Horquetta Rangers vs Defence Force FC, La Horquetta Rec Grd, 7.15 p.m.
San Juan Jabloteh vs Cunupia FC,Ato Boldon Rec Grd, 5pm
Caledonia AIA vs Central FC, Larry Gomes Stadium, 4 p.m.
(Saturday)
Central FC vs W Connection F.C.,La Horquetta Rec. Grd, 4 p.m.
Tiger Tanks Club Sando F.C. vs Point Fortin Civic, Manny Ramjohn Stadium, 4 p.m.
Defence Force F.C. vs AC Port of Spain, Larry Gomes Stadium, 4 p.m.
Police FC vs Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, Police Barracks, 4 p.m.
Cunupia FC vs Caledonia AIA, Arima Velodrome, 4 p.m.
Prison Service FC vs San Juan Jabloteh, Ato Boldon Rec Grd, 4 p.m.