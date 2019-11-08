‘Showtime’ for the kids

IT WAS a day worth remembering for student of the Patna/River Estate Government Primary School when a contingent from the Trinidad and Tobago professional football league (TT Pro League), comprising players, coaches and chief executive officer Julia Baptiste, visited on Thursday.
The visit to the Patna/River Estate Primary School is the first in a number of visits that is scheduled to take place over the next few weeks during the First Citizens Cup competition as the League establishes a community outreach programme to help the schools in the area.
Diego Martin, the area where the school is housed, has become one of the new bases for community and professional football in Trinidad and Tobago — the Defence Force football team having adopted the spanking new Diego Martin Sporting Complex as its home during the 2019 First Citizens Cup tournament.
As a result, several Friday evening First Citizen Cup double-headers have been played there, showcasing top local football clubs Morvant Caledonia United, Cunupia FC, Police FC, Central FC and W Connection before the community.
Cunupia FC and Trinidad and Tobago beach soccer team striker Kevon “Showtime” Woodley, the top-scorer in both the 2018 TT Super league and 2019 Ascension Invitational tournaments, was among the players on hand. Also there were his Cunupia FC teammates Rashaad Wint and Kadeem Graham, who spoke to the children about the importance of discipline, education and sport. Michael De Four, manager of Cunupia FC, and Pro League’s CEO Julia Baptiste also spoke to the students.
Nicole Robley, principal of Patna/River Estate Government Primary School, warmly welcomed the Pro League contingent. “The visit by the players is what the children need in order to understand the importance of sport and education,” Robley said.
“The students were very receptive and both principal and staff members expressed their gratitude to the League for taking the initiative to visit schools in the Diego Martin Community and speak with the students. There is a lot of raw talent at the school but it needs to be married with discipline and education and the players were well able to communicate that to the students today,” Robley added.
Baptiste said that the First Citizens Cup Competition had come to Diego Martin for the first time and that this initiative is part of its community building effort.
Baptiste said that the League has seen it fit to visit the schools in the area with the intention of assisting the schools in discipline and education through sport. She said that the League has made recommendation to assist the schools with the establishment of a home work centre in the Diego Martin/Petit Valley area, which will also provide extra math and English lessons for the sporting students.
UPCOMING FIRST CITIZENS
CUP MATCHES:
(Today)
Venue – Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva
4 p.m. - Terminix La Horquetta Rangers vs Point Fortin Civic
6 p.m. - Club Sando vs San Juan Jabloteh
(Tomorrow)
Venue Hasely Crawford Stadium, PoS
4 p.m. - Morvant/Caledonia United vs 1976 FC Tobago Phoenix
6 p.m. -Cunupia FC vs AC Port of Spain