Shukla shares her life at NAAATT women’s seminar

Samantha Shukla was in the spotlight as the Women’s Committee of the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) hosted the “Mind, Body and Sport” seminar at the Five Rivers Secondary School, in Arouca, on Saturday.
The Women’s Committee is chaired by former national athlete Cuquie Melville.
Saturday’s agenda included a series of topics designed to assist athletes in their overall development. Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe delivered the feature address.
There was hardly a dry eye in the room after Shukla, one of the country’s top female distance runners, shared key aspects of her life story and the impact of sport in taking her from very humble beginnings, through national representation, and ultimately to the United States on an athletics scholarship. There were 120 participants at Saturday’s seminar.