Shukla shares her life at NAAATT women’s seminar

Samantha Shukla

CLASS ACTS: Distance runner Samantha Shukla, left, and 2013 400 metres hurdles world champion Jehue Gordon during the NAAATT Women's Committee Mind, Body and Sport seminar at the Five Rivers Secondary School, in Arouca, on Saturday.

Samantha Shukla was in the spotlight as the Women’s Committee of the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) hosted the “Mind, Body and Sport” seminar at the Five Rivers Secondary School, in Arouca, on Saturday.

The Women’s Committee is chaired by former national athlete Cuquie Melville.

Saturday’s agenda included a series of topics designed to assist athletes in their overall development. Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe delivered the feature address.

There was hardly a dry eye in the room after Shukla, one of the country’s top female distance runners, shared key aspects of her life story and the impact of sport in taking her from very humble beginnings, through national representation, and ultimately to the United States on an athletics scholarship. There were 120 participants at Saturday’s seminar.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Castro hits 48 for Steelpan Players but rain spoils T10 party

The third edition of the Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast finally got under way at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday, but rain prevented a result in the first encounter as the Steelpan Players and the Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers had to share the points.

All three games on the opening day of the tournament on Monday were abandoned without a ball bowled but rain eased enough yesterday for a nine-over game to be played.

Signal Hill wear Tobago InterCol crown

SIGNAL HILL SECONDARY (Tobago Zone), Carapichaima East Secondary (Central Zone) and Fatima College (North Zone) have already been crowned Coca-Cola SSFL Zonal InterCol champions.

Joining that trio today will be either be Trinity College East or San Juan North Secondary, who meet in the East Zone final at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar, from 3.30 p.m.

SAUDI SHOCKER

SAUDI SHOCKER

Messi stood with his hands on his hips near the centre circle, looking stone-faced as Saudi Arabia’s jubilant players ran in all directions around him after pulling off one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever against Argentina.

The South American champions and one of the tournament favourites slumped to a 2-1 loss yesterday against the second lowest-ranked team at the World Cup in a deflating start to Messi’s quest to win the one major title that has eluded him.

Asked how he felt after a painful start to his record fifth World Cup for Argentina, Messi said: “The truth? Dead. It’s a very hard blow because we did not expect to start in this way.”

‘Calypso’ turmoil

‘Calypso’ turmoil

HAVING successfully qualified Trinidad and Tobago’s “Calypso Girls” for the 2023 netball World Cup, the services of the Tobago-based duo of national coach Kemba Duncan and manager Ashelle Legall, have been terminated just eight months shy of the World Cup.

Duncan’s dismissal makes her the second national coach dismissed by the current Trinidad and Tobago Netball Association (TTNA) administration in just over a year. Former top player Duncan replaced Althea McCollin, who was appointed in August 2021 and terminated shortly after, following a disastrous Tri-Series in Jamaica in September 2021.

WI U-19 women beaten

Seamers Djenaba Joseph and Ashmini Munisar triggered a late collapse but New Zealand Under-19 women held on to edge West Indies U-19s by a wicket with two balls to spare, yesterday.

Defending a paltry 116-9 off their 20 overs, the game appeared to be getting away from the Caribbean side after a few early strikes, with New Zealand reaching 81-5 in the 14th over in the opening T20I at the Dr Dy Patil Sports Academy.

Shukla shares her life at NAAATT women’s seminar

Shukla shares her life at NAAATT women’s seminar

Samantha Shukla was in the spotlight as the Women’s Committee of the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) hosted the “Mind, Body and Sport” seminar at the Five Rivers Secondary School, in Arouca, on Saturday.

The Women’s Committee is chaired by former national athlete Cuquie Melville.