Siblings win ‘East’ titles

SIBLINGS captured singles titles when the East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament ended Sunday at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith won her four matches in straight sets to capture the Division B title.
The Under-12 champion of last December’s RBC Junior Tournament completed the job with a 4-1, 4-2 triumph over Aretha Francis, after a 4-1, 4-1 semi-final victory over former talented junior Lily Lanser.
Gabriella Prince, who had defeated Campbell-Smith in the semis and went on to capture the Under-12 title in the Catch National Junior Championships the week before, was upset 5-3, 5-3 in the last four by Francis.
Campbell-Smith was then expected to pick up another trophy, but she and Prince were edged 5-3, 3-5, 10/4 in the doubles final by Jade Tom Yew and Lanser.
Former national junior player Jade Tom Yew had not picked up a racquet for two years coming into the tournament, and fellow 20-year-old Lanser was also competing for the first time in a few years.
Campbell-Smith’s brother Yeshowah did strike twice and was the only player to capture more than one title in the two-weekend tournament.
After dropping just five games from his other three matches, the third-seeded RBC Under-12 runner-up nosed out No. 4 seed Deron Dumas 4-2, 4-5 (4/7), 10/6 in the C Class final.
The two finalists were the top seeds in doubles and they edged second seeds Brian Harricharan and Kadeem Williams 4-5 (6/8), 4-1, 10/6 for the title.
The women’s equivalent crown went to veterans Sumintra Singh and Jemma Taklal, who recovered from a 4-0 first-set thrashing in the final to edge Elyse Ferguson and Kennedi McPhee 4-1, 10/7.
Areyn Daniel-Joseph, who had defeated Ferguson 5-3, 4-2 in the singles quarters, claimed the singles crown with a 5-3, 5-3 triumph over McPhee.
It was the first tournament in a few years for the older sister of Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph, who captured the Under-14 and 16 singles titles at the National Junior Championships
The Division A doubles events ended in a peculiar fashion.
The women’s final was not even contested Sunday as Trevine Sellier was involved in a vehicular accident Saturday night.
The former top player was not seriously hurt, but she and Zara Ghuran were forced to default to favourites Carlista Mohammed and 14-year-old singles runner-up Jordane Dookie.
Trailing Keshan Moonasar and Seve Day 6-2, 2-1 in the men’s final, singles champ Nabeel Mohammed and 14-year-old B class player Nathen Martin threw in the towel when the heavens opened around 3 p.m.
After winning 11 straight doubles titles, Mohammed has now lost two in a row as he and Ronald Robinson had only reached the quarter-finals of the Tranquillity Open in March last year.