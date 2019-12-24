Sidey’s repeat as TFA champs

AT ONE POINT, it seemed Leeds United would take the Tobago Football Association (TFA) Premier League title. Then, it looked like it would be Georgia and also, at one point, Stokely Vale were closing fast enough to win. In the end, Speyside-based Sidey’s FC have repeated, winning the title they also won a year ago.
Ever-prolific striker Pavel Warrick scored a hat-trick as Sidey’s ended the season in comprehensive fashion, scoring an 11-0 victory over Mason Hall. Sidey’s 22nd victory of the season saw them finish the championship three points clear of second-placed Stokely Vale, who defeated FC Goodwood 5-0 on the final day.
Georgia (66 points) ended third, separated on goal-difference from Stokely Vale, and after their best season in several years, Leeds United (65 points) were just four points off the champions, Sidey’s, when finishing fourth.
TFA PREMIER LEAGUE RESULTS:
SIDEY’S FC 11 (Brandon Benjamin 6’ & 68’, Chervol Lindow 18’, Pavel Warrick 19’, 87’, 88’, Shaquille Denoon 26’, Malique Lewis 36’, Nick Quashie 50’, Quane Frank 56’,’ Akeem Jordan 75’) MASON HALL PYC 0
STOKELY VALE 5 (Omarr Charles 15’, Keston Agard 30’, David Mc Dougall 55’ & 80’, Shannon Sandy 70’) FC GOOD WOOD 0
GOLDEN LANE 1 (Jerome Quashie 10’) CALDER HALL 1 (Khalfani Daniel 79’)