Zachary Siewah grabbed two wickets and scored an unbeaten half-century to lead the Masqueraders to an easy seven-wicket victory over the Hummingbirds in the first round of matches in the Sport and Culture Fund Under-19 Cup on Wednesday.
At the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, the Hummingbirds were sent in to bat and were dismissed for 139 in 43.4 overs. The Masqueraders replied with 142 for three off 28.5 overs to seal the win.
The Hummingbirds were put under some early pressure by the Joshua James (one for 16) and Abdur-Rahman Juman (two for nine) opening the bowling for Masqueraders.
James struck the first blow in the ninth over to remove Khaleem Mohammed for 16 before Juman trapped Matheus Komal lbw for one in the next over with the score on 25 for two.
The other opener, Riyaad Mohammed, kept the Hummingbirds innings alive with a vital 41 off 84 balls but his two-hour stint in the middle ended when he gave a return catch to Siewah in the 30th.
The score was 95 for six at that stage before Abdullah Cambridge (three for 32) came to the party, removing Ricardo Chase for 20 in one over and then Liam Mamchan (six) and Jacen Agard (zero) in another.
Juman ended the inning with the wicket of Nickyle Jalim for 15.
Agard and Mamchan gave the Hummingbirds the perfect start with the ball with Mamchan bowling opener Kyle Ramdoo for one in the second over and Agard trapping the other top order batter, Isaiah Fernandos lbw for zero in the third.
Agard also accounted for Joshua Davis (one) in the fifth over with just eight runs on the board.
That is when Wayne Edwards Junior and Siewah joined forces to take the Masqueraders to victory with an unbroken 134-run fourth-wicket stand.
Edwards struck 76 not out off 90 balls with 13 fours, while Siewah was unbeaten on 51 off 69 deliveries. Siewah struck four fours and one six.
In the other U-19 game on Wednesday, the Flamingos defeated Scarlet Ibis by six wickets at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.
Vikash Ramnath top-scored for Scarlet Ibis with 53 off 47 balls, while Verran Batchu and Jedidiah John added 28 and 29 respectively as their team posted 169 all out off 47 overs.
Alvin Sonny was the best bowler for the Flamingos with four wickets for 32 runs from eight overs, while Ravi Sankar and Ronillster Perreira chipped in with two wickets each.
In reply, the Flamingos were given a solid start by openers Nick Ramlal, who scored 61 off 90 balls, and Raul Ali, who made 30 off 20. Rajeev Ramnath was also among the runs, scoring 36 off 67 but it was Luke Ali’s 19 not out and Sonny unbeaten on eight off 21 deliveries who eventually got the Flamingos over the finish line in 37 overs.
The next round of matches bowls off Wednesday with the unbeaten Masqueraders and Flamingos squaring off at the National Cricket Centre and Scarlet Ibis and Hummingbirds doing battle at Inshan Ali Park.
Summarised scores:
Under-19 Cup Round 1:
At NCC
Hummingbirds 139 (Riyaad Mohammed 41; Abdullah Cambridge 3/32, Abdur-Raman Juman 2/9, Zachary Siewah 2/20, Joshua Davis 2/33) vs Masqueraders 142-3 (Wayne Edwards 76 n.o., Zachary Siewah 51 n.o.; Jacen Agard 2/25)
—Masqueraders won by seven wickets.
At Inshan Ali Park
Scarlet Ibis 169 (Vikash Ramnath 53, Jedidiah John 29, Verran Batchu 28; Alvin Sonny 4/30, Ronillster Perreira 2/18, Ravi Sankar 2/24) vs Flamingos 170-4 (Nick Ramlal 61, Rajeev Ramnath 36, Raul Ali 30; Rondell Ramlogan 2/14, Kavir Boodoosingh 1/14, Andrew Rambaran 1/17)
—Flamingos won by six wickets.