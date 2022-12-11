Signal Hill girls lift InterCol title

Signal Hill Secondary clinched the Coca-Cola Girls InterCol title with a 3-1 victory against Five Rivers Secondary in the final at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, yesterday.
Alexandra Stewart and Twinkle Thomas was on target for Signal Hill while Luann Craig scored an own goal as well as her terms lone goal in the encounter. Signal Hill started strong with Madison Campbell’s free-kick in the sixth minute a just curling wide of the goal.
They were on the attack again in the 15th with Five Rivers’ defender Janella Walcott palming the ball away from goal to earn an immediate a red card. Stewart converted the resulting penalty to put Signal Hill in the lead.
At the other end, Trishell Charles hit the crossbar for Five Rivers but it was Craig who would bring the scores level, collecting a long pass at the top of the penalty area and sending a left-footed shot into the back of the net in the 35th minute.
But Signal went ahead in the 49th with Twinkle Thomas trying long-range shot that bounced right in front of the Five Rivers custodian Mercedes Balthezar push it into the rood of the net. Despite being down to ten players, Five Rivers could have equalised again but Craig’s 56th minute strike went just wide of the mark.
Signal Hill got their final item in the 77th minute, when Campbell sent in a corner and defender Craig heading the ball into her own goal to all but end the contest. Meanwhile, tomorrow, Trinidad and South champions Pleasantville Secondary will take on Tobago league champions Scarborough Secondary in the Girls Secondary Schools Football League final, to be played at the Diego Martin Sports Complex, from 3.30 p.m.