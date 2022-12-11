Signal Hill girls lift InterCol title

Signal Hill Secondary clinched the Coca-Cola Girls InterCol title with a 3-1 victory against Five Rivers Secondary in the final at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, yesterday.

Alexandra Stewart and Twinkle Thomas was on target for Signal Hill while Luann Craig scored an own goal as well as her terms lone goal in the encounter. Signal Hill started strong with Madison Campbell’s free-kick in the sixth minute a just curling wide of the goal.

They were on the attack again in the 15th with Five Rivers’ defender Janella Walcott palming the ball away from goal to earn an immediate a red card. Stewart converted the resulting penalty to put Signal Hill in the lead.

At the other end, Trishell Charles hit the crossbar for Five Rivers but it was Craig who would bring the scores level, collecting a long pass at the top of the penalty area and sending a left-footed shot into the back of the net in the 35th minute.

But Signal went ahead in the 49th with Twinkle Thomas trying long-range shot that bounced right in front of the Five Rivers custodian Mercedes Balthezar push it into the rood of the net. Despite being down to ten players, Five Rivers could have equalised again but Craig’s 56th minute strike went just wide of the mark.

Signal Hill got their final item in the 77th minute, when Campbell sent in a corner and defender Craig heading the ball into her own goal to all but end the contest. Meanwhile, tomorrow, Trinidad and South champions Pleasantville Secondary will take on Tobago league champions Scarborough Secondary in the Girls Secondary Schools Football League final, to be played at the Diego Martin Sports Complex, from 3.30 p.m.

SKITTLED FOR 77

SKITTLED FOR 77

Beleaguered West Indies were inflicted with their worst-ever Test defeat yesterday when Australia demolished them by 419 runs before lunch on the penultimate of the final Test at Adelaide Oval, yesterday.

Resuming the day already tottering on 38 for four in their second innings, West Indies offered little resistance to a ravenous Aussie attack and were flattened inside 90 minutes for a meagre 77–their lowest-ever total in Australia and their second lowest overall against the hosts.

Abba settles for silver in Florida

ABBA Campbell-Smith was forced to settle for a silver medal in the Casely International Junior Tennis Tournament Saturday night in Miami, Florida, USA.

After comfortably winning two matches to reach the 12 & under final, the Trinidad and Tobago player was overwhelmed 6-0, 6-1 by Hinano Takasashi of Japan. All four Campbell-Smith siblings are playing in the “Casely” series.

Joseph gets call-up to WI women senior squad

Under-19 stars Djenaba Joseph and Trishan Holder have been called up to the West Indies women’s senior squad for the opening two T20 Internationals of the five-match series against England women.

The pair replace veteran seamer Shakera Selman and batter Chedean Nation, both of whom featured in the just concluded three-match One-Day International series which England women won in a clean sweep.

NBFTT elections postponed

The National Basketball Federation of Trinidad and Tobago’s (NBFTT) Annual General Meeting (AGM) has been postponed to January 10 as a quorum was not attained when the members met Saturday.

On the agenda at the next meeting will be the election of executive officers to serve for the next four-years.

Millington begins RBC title defence

SHAE MILLINGTON will begin his quest to retain his 18 & under crown when the RBC Junior Tournament continues today at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

The Tobagonian has only held the title for eight months as last year’s edition took place in April because it was postponed from its usual time slot because of Covid-19.