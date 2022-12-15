Signal Hill, St Benedict’s take final titles

Signal Hill Secondary are Secondary Schools Football League National Under-15 Girls champions, while St Benedict’s College are the Senior Division (Under-20) boys’ champions. Both finals were played on Wednesday’s final day of the 2022 season.

The season concluded with Signal Hill completing a clean sweep for Tobago teams in the Girls competition by winning the Under-15 tournament, with a 3-0 shut-out of St Joseph convent, Port of Spain. Signal Hill also won the Girls Coca Cola InterCol title, beating Five Rivers Secondary 3-1 on Sunday, while Scarborough Secondary defeated Holy Name Convent 3-1 on Tuesday to capture the Tiger Tanks SSFL Girls Big Five title.

St Benedict’s faced familiar rivals Fatima College in the Senior Division final and won 3-2. The teams had met in most of the major finals this season, with St Benedict’s wining the Under-18 boys Tiger Tanks SSFL league championship and Fatima being crowned Coca Cola InterCol knockout champions. Fatima also won the national Under-14 and Under-16 titles.

St Mary’s College (CIC) won the Championship Division Big Five title and also the national Form One title in when they defeated Tobago’s Speyside High School.

TOP TTO swimmer Dylan Carter will try to put the disappointment of finishing off the podium behind him when he goes after another medal in the Men’s 50-metre backstroke from 5.12 a.m. this morning at the 16th FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships currently underway in Melbourne, Australia.

First three ‘RBC’ titles for Tobago

TOBAGONIANS captured the first three titles in the RBC Junior Tournament yesterday at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

The last tournament of the season was billed to conclude yesterday with all eight Division 1 singles finals, but rain has dominated the last three days and the other five title matches, along with the last few rounds of doubles, have been re-scheduled to today.

A change of scenery meant nothing, and West Indies women’s cricketers endured another demoralising defeat in their current home series against England, losing the second Twenty20 International by 16 runs on Wednesday evening.

Playing under the lights at Kensington Oval, the Windies women’s batting failed to fire not for the first time in the series, and they were restricted to 125 for eight from their 20 overs in pursuit of a target of 142.

Le Blanc lone record-breaker on 1st day of Invitational

MARLINS’ Aimee Le Blanc broke the only record on day one of the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT Invitational Swimming Championships when the four-day competition splashed off yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.

YESHOWAH Campbell-Smith had to settle for a silver medal in a Casely International Junior Tennis Series on Monday in Miami, Florida, USA.

After beating three players, including two seeds, the Trinidad and Tobago player went down 7-5, 6-4 against American Tafari Hanson in the 14 and under final.

Campbell-Smith’s sisters Abba and Em-Miryam reached the quarter-finals of the 12 and under and 14 and under divisions, respectively, while compatriot Alex Chin made it to the last eight in the 16 and under draw.