Signal Hill, St Benedict’s take final titles

Signal Hill Secondary are Secondary Schools Football League National Under-15 Girls champions, while St Benedict’s College are the Senior Division (Under-20) boys’ champions. Both finals were played on Wednesday’s final day of the 2022 season.
The season concluded with Signal Hill completing a clean sweep for Tobago teams in the Girls competition by winning the Under-15 tournament, with a 3-0 shut-out of St Joseph convent, Port of Spain. Signal Hill also won the Girls Coca Cola InterCol title, beating Five Rivers Secondary 3-1 on Sunday, while Scarborough Secondary defeated Holy Name Convent 3-1 on Tuesday to capture the Tiger Tanks SSFL Girls Big Five title.
St Benedict’s faced familiar rivals Fatima College in the Senior Division final and won 3-2. The teams had met in most of the major finals this season, with St Benedict’s wining the Under-18 boys Tiger Tanks SSFL league championship and Fatima being crowned Coca Cola InterCol knockout champions. Fatima also won the national Under-14 and Under-16 titles.
St Mary’s College (CIC) won the Championship Division Big Five title and also the national Form One title in when they defeated Tobago’s Speyside High School.