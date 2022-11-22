Signal Hill wear Tobago InterCol crown

SIGNAL HILL SECONDARY (Tobago Zone), Carapichaima East Secondary (Central Zone) and Fatima College (North Zone) have already been crowned Coca-Cola SSFL Zonal InterCol champions.
Joining that trio today will be either be Trinity College East or San Juan North Secondary, who meet in the East Zone final at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar, from 3.30 p.m.
Signal Hill booked their place in the National InterCol series after a 4-3 shoot-out victory over Mason Hall Secondary, following a 1-1 draw in regulation time at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, yesterday.
Meanwhile, on Monday, the Central Zone final was won by Carapichaima East Secondary 6-5 -- via decisive kicks from the penalty spot-- over Chaguanas North Secondary, following a 2-2 tie after 90 minutes, with all goals coming in the opening half.
Yesterday, Signal Hill took an early lead, but were under pressure for long periods in the second half and conceded a late goal. Signal Hill goalkeeper Kareem Warner produced a ‘man of the match’ performance, by making two saves in the subsequent shoot-out, having previously also kept an attacking Mason Hall at bay during the regulation period.
Having been tested in the early stages, Signal Hill forged ahead in the 23rd minute with Judea Phillip scoring directly from a deep free-kick, after benefitting from an error by Mason Hall custodian Naquan Walker, who misjudged the flight.
Following a relatively even first half, Mason Hall turned up the pressure in the second session, but were thwarted by keeper Warner. However, ten minutes from the end of regulation time, Mason Hall were level at 1-1 after a free-kick which was delivered from an identical position from where Signal Hill had scored earlier.
Keeper Warner hesitated in going for Omari Daniel’s long punt, thus leaving Yaswah Muammed free to collect and square a pass to Requilme Williams, who rolled the ball into an unguarded net, bringing Mason Hall level at 1-1.
InterCol results:
(Yesterday)
(Tobago Zone final)
Signal Hill Secondary 1 vs Mason Hall Secondary 1
Signal Hill won 4-3 on kicks from the penalty spot.
(Monday)
(Central Zone Final)
Chaguanas North Secondary 2 vs Carapichaima East Secondary 2
‘Caps’ won 6-5 on kicks from the penalty spot.
(Today)
East Zone: Trinity College East vs San Juan North, 3.30 p.m. @ Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar
(Friday)
South Zone: St Benedict’s College vs Presentation College (Sando), 3.30 p.m. @ Ato Boldon Stadium