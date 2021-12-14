West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran said “silly mistakes” cost them the second T20 international against Pakistan in Karachi yesterday. However, he was still proud of the “big improvement” shown by his players in the tight nine-run loss.
The Windies showed tremendous improvement with the ball and in the field, restricting the hosts to 172 for eight off their 20 overs before taking the game to the final over only to fall just short of the mark.
The West Indies were dismissed for 163 off the final ball of the match as Pakistan took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Pakistan won the opening game on Monday by 63 runs but the margin was much closer yesterday as Pooran, Brandon King and Romario Shepherd kept the visitors in the fight.
King scored a maiden T20I half-century, 67, while Pooran scored 26 and Shepherd hit 35 not out but the Pakistan bowlers came back in the back end of the chase to rattle the Windies before holding their nerve to clinch the series. “It was a tough one for us,” Pooran said after the loss.
“Big improvement from yesterday’s (Monday’s) game...I felt like we lost this one from some silly mistakes. It was very irresponsible of ourselves as well. I felt we had this one but I am very proud of how the guys played tonight,” the West Indies skipper added.
Asked about not bowling out Odean Smith, who sent down three overs and grabbed two wickets for 24 runs, Pooran said: “I felt like all our bowlers bowled well today and felt they were hitting the pitch pretty good, so it does not matter who we bowl in the end there. We had a simple plan and we tried our best to execute today.”
As for the batting plan, Pooran said they wanted to carry the chase to the end. The West Indies skipper and King put on 54 runs for the third wicket, taking the visitors from 31 for two in the fourth over to 85 in the 11th before Pooran departed, caught off Mohammad Nawaz off the final ball of an over that went for 14 runs.
“That was definitely the plan to take up some responsibility and trying to carry the game to the 20th over,” Pooran explained. “I felt like we played the first ten overs really well but unfortunately we made some mistakes, myself outing to Nawaz there after a big over and King outing after hitting a six.”
King’s top score included three sixes and six fours but he fell in the 16th over as the Windies slipped up in the back-end. On the back of King’s dismissal, Shaheen Shah Afridi stepped in with three wickets in the 17th over but the Windies still had hope thanks to Shepherd, who struck two fours and two
sixes in his 19-ball knock.
“I felt that one of us (himself or King) had to go deeper there. In saying that, Romario Shepherd played an excellent innings and we are really proud of the way he played. He has been working really hard. It is just one of those nights and hopefully we can bounce back from this and keep learning,” said Pooran.
“It is a learning experience for us all and we already started learning and everyone can see that and I am really proud of the way the guys are performing,” the West Indies skipper concluded.
The final match of the T20 series bowls off at 9 a.m. tomorrow. The T20 series will be followed by a three-match ODI series which begins on Saturday.