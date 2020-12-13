SILVA LINING

Joshua Da Silva’s maiden Test match half-century was small consolation as West Indies succumbed to an innings and 12-run defeat in the second Test against New Zealand last evening at the Basin Reserve in Hamilton.
It took the Black Caps bowlers 53 minutes to wrap up the match and sweep the short series 2-0 on the fourth day, but not before Da Silva made his mark.
The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force wicketkeeper/batsman pushed on from his overnight 25 to reach a composed 57 (six fours) before he was ninth out, lbw to Neil Wagner. Debutant Da Silva helped the lower order to wag a little more yesterday, as resuming on 244 for six, the last four wickets produced 73 more runs.
While skipper Jason Holder added just one to his overnight 60, Alzarri Joseph swung for three fours and a six in an aggressive 24, while the other debutant, Chemar Holder contributed an unbeaten 13. On day three, opener John Campbell struck a half-century and Holder carved out his first fifty in 16 innings, to keep West Indies afloat and frustrate the Black Caps’ push for victory.
Following on by 329 runs after being dismissed for 131 in their first innings, 20 minutes into the morning, West Indies slumped to 22 for two in their second innings before recovering to reach 294-6 when bad light stopped play around 5:33 pm. Their revival was owed first to Campbell’s enterprise, the left-hander top-scoring with 68 after surviving a difficult start to play freely at the back end of the innings, notching eight fours off 109 deliveries in just over three hours at the crease.
When he became one of three wickets to tumble for just four runs in 29 balls to leave West Indies tottering on 134 for five, Holder stepped up with a defiant unbeaten 60 to see his side safely to the close. Campbell and Holder received support from Shamarh Brooks who made 36 and then Da Silva.
Earlier, seamer Tim Southee (five for 32) claimed the last two West Indies first innings wickets as New Zealand needed only 26 deliveries to dismiss the Caribbean side for 131, after they resumed on 124 for eight in chilly temperatures which dipped to 15 degrees Celsius.
Da Silva was caught at the wicket in the morning’s third over after adding just one to his overnight two, attempting to leave alone a widish delivery while Shannon Gabriel (two) was bowled in Southee’s next over.
Faced with a challenging 1-½ hour period before lunch, there was no respite for West Indies as Boult made early inroads removing Kraigg Brathwaite (24) and Darren Bravo (four) cheaply.
However, Campbell and Brooks stood firm in a dogged 89-run, third wicket partnership which steered West Indies to lunch without further loss on 73.
They kept the hosts without success for an hour after lunch before Brooks was finally induced into a false stroke by the persistent left-arm Neil Wagner, edging the sixth ball after the first drinks break to be caught by wicketkeeper BJ Watling diving in front first slip.
Rattled, West Indies lost Roston Chase without scoring for the second time in the game with just a single run added at 131, the right-hander brilliantly caught by stand-in captain Tom Latham gliding from second slip to complete the catch in front of first.
Campbell, who reached his second Test half-century with two successive pulled boundaries off Wagner 40 minutes after lunch, finally succumbed meekly, playing on to a wide ball from Jamieson. Rocking on 134 for five, West Indies seemed poised for their now familiar capitulation but it failed to materialise as Holder anchored two stands to keep the four-pronged Black Caps attack at bay.
First, he put on 36 for the sixth wicket with Jermaine Blackwood who never really settled in scoring 20 off 33 balls and eventually missed a booming drive at Boult and lost his middle stump, in the third over after tea taken at 158-5.
Holder, unafraid to fight fire with fire against a barrage of short-pitched deliveries, struck eight fours and two sixes off 89 balls, and found an ally in the composed Da Silva to add 74 in an unbroken, seventh wicket partnership.
The 29-year-old all-rounder reached his ninth Test fifty when he pulled Wagner through square for his seventh boundary and celebrated with another boundary to mid-wicket when the bowler dropped short again in the same over. Fading light 16 balls later ended play prematurely.