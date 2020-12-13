SILVA LINING

Max Verstappen brought the curtain down on the 2020 Formula One season with a lights-to-flag cruise to victory yesterday in the year-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Dutchman led every lap of what turned out to be a processional race in his Red Bull to cross the line 15.9 seconds ahead of Mercedes pair Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton on an uncharacteristic off day for the otherwise dominant champions.

“It was really enjoyable out there today,” said Verstappen, who ends the season third behind Bottas in the overall standings, after taking his 10th career win and second this year. “We did basically everything alright.”