Silver for Kale

Jordane Dookie

SPOILS OF WAR: Jordane Dookie and Kale Dalla Costa with their prizes after the Casely International Tournament on Wednesday.

TWO days after Trinidad and Tobago teammate Luca Shamsi struck gold in the Casely International Tennis Championship, Kale Dalla Costa stepped up in class to earn a silver medal in another tournament in the series Wednesday in Pembroke Pines, Florida, USA.

After winning two matches in straight sets, the 13-year-old was beaten 6-0, 6-3 in the 16 & under final by Brazilian Rafael Leesa.

Dalla Costa, who reached the semi-finals in his first of two outings in his age group (14 & under) last week, had a bye in the first round and then defeated Brazilian Andre Sampio 6-2, 7-6 (7/2) in the quarter-finals, before trouncing Manuel Londoro of Colombia 6-1, 6-1 in the last four.

Despite not being in the original field in “Casely” tournaments, players are allowed to get in the second and final day to compete in the “back draw.”

After losing in the first round in the 14 & under qualifying draw for the prestigious Orange Bowl Junior Championships nearly in Plantation last Sunday, Dalla Costa got into the 16 & under “back draw” and ended up beating Barbadian Neil King 4-2, 4-1 in Tuesday’s final.

Shamsi, who ended up winning the main title in that tournament without dropping a set, stepped up to the 18 & under division the day after and reached the quarters.

The Tranquillity Open quarterfinalist brushed Luke Olliviere of Barbados 6-1, 6-1 in the first round, before going down 6-3, 6-1 to Brazilian Filipe Biscaro.

Shamsi did not bother with the “back draw”, but compatriot Jordane Dookie ended up capturing the girls’ 18 & under equivalent title. The 14 & under player was beaten 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of the main draw by Brazilian Manuela Louza, but came back the following day (Wednesday) to win twice.

Dookie earned the bronze medal in the main draw of her age-group in her first tournament last week and then reached the quarters before a first-round exit in “Orange Bowl” qualifying.

“Orange Bowl” is one of the biggest junior competitions in the world after the four junior Grand Slam events – Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and United States Open.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HOSTS UP FIRST

HOSTS UP FIRST

West Indies women will play hosts New Zealand in the opening match of the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, according to the full updated fixture.

The two sides will kick off the tournament on March 4 at the Bay Oval in Tauranga. The first set of games will also see two massive rivalries take the centre stage, with Australia taking on England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on March 5 and India facing Pakistan in Tauranga the following day.

Grave: Safe return the main priority

Grave: Safe return the main priority

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has praised the Nicholas Pooran-led squad for completing the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Pakistan despite a Covid-19 outbreak in the camp, and says the main focus remains the health of all players and ensuring their safe return to the Caribbean.

Carter misses out on 100m ‘fly’ final

Carter misses out on 100m ‘fly’ final

TEAM TTO standout swimmer Dylan Carter promised to make amends in the shorter butterfly event tomorrow after narrowly missing out on advancing to the men’s 100m butterfly final, placing ninth after the semi-finals yesterday at the FINA 15th World Short Course (25m) Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi.

Silver for Kale

Silver for Kale

TWO days after Trinidad and Tobago teammate Luca Shamsi struck gold in the Casely International Tennis Championship, Kale Dalla Costa stepped up in class to earn a silver medal in another tournament in the series Wednesday in Pembroke Pines, Florida, USA.

Skerritt: Covid forcing big decisions

Skerritt: Covid forcing big decisions

Cricket West Indies president, Ricky Skerritt, said the board had been forced into “significant decisions” in the “tough times” created by the Covid-19 pandemic, and believes the correct decision was made in postponing the One-Day International series against Pakistan.

Gold, silver for Casely, Dalla Costa in Florida

TWO days after Trinidad and Tobago teammate Luca Shamsi struck gold in the Casely International Tennis Championship, Kale Dalla Costa stepped up in class to earn a silver medal as another tournament in the series Wednesday in Pembroke Pines, Florida, USA.