Silver for T&T’s Dookie in Miami

Jordane Dookie

SILVERWARE: Jordane Dookie with her runner-up trophy in the Under-14 category of the Level 6 United States Tennis Association junior tournament in Miami, Florida, USA.

—Photo courtesy Carlista Mohammed

JORDANE DOOKIE was forced to settle for the silver medal when the Level 6, United States Tennis Association junior tournament concluded yesterday in Miami, Florida.

After beating the second, seventh and fourth seeds, respectively, to reach the Under-14 final, the Trinidad and Tobago player was overwhelmed 4-0, 4-2 by Gretchen Wolfe, the day after the final was originally scheduled to take place.

The unseeded Dookie was the third opponent in four matches to receive two or less games from the top seed, who was only tested once in the tournament—in her 4-2, 3-5, 9/7 semifinal triumph over the No. 3 seed.

After losing 4-1, 4-1 to Wolfe in the second round, national Under-14 and 16 champion Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph went on to reach the title match in the “third draw”, but all consolation finals were cancelled after rain washed out play on Monday.

However, this country was assured of the boys’ equivalent title as Kayden Siewrattan and Kale Dalla Costa had reached the final. Dalla Costa, 12, was nosed out 5-4 (7/1), 4-5 (5/7) 10/8 by Krishang Badwal 5-4 in the round of 16 of the main draw, and the No. 5 seeds crushed his next two opponents en route to the final.

One of those was T&T’s Isaiah Boxhill, who managed just one game in the semis. This country actually finished the tournament with two titles, as after going down in the quarter-finals, Zachery Byng went on to capture the “second draw” crown on Sunday night. Like Daniel-Joseph, Dalla Costa and Siewrattan, Brianna Harricharan exited in the second round.

The T&T players all competed in the leading junior tennis competition in the Central American and Caribbean Confederation (COTECC), known as JITIC, at the end of last month.

They then remained in Guatemala for the Mayan World Cup, but this under-14 competition was cancelled the day after it began 12 days ago when a player from El Salvador tested positive for Covid-19.

Dalla Costa, who came within two points of beating the top-ranked player in his opening round-robin match in “Worlds”, and Dookie had already qualified for the main draw after the first day’s play.

Daniel-Joseph was this country’s only player to advance to the main draw in JITIC. However, Dalla Costa won the “second draw” title and combined with Byng to earn the silver medal in doubles – after edging Boxhill and Siewrattan in the semis.

Singles semi-finalist Dookie and Cameron Wong struck gold in the girls’ equivalent doubles draw. Wong, ranked No. 1 in COTECC, is the only member of the T&T team who did not play in this tournament.

