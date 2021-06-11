Silver leap

The West Indies are staring at an early defeat unless their batting can deliver something spectacular on the third day of the first Test against South Africa at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia today.

South Africa have outplayed the hosts at every turn so far this Test, dismissing the Windies for 97 on day one before an unbeaten 141 from Quinton de Kock led the visitors to 322 all out and a 225-run first innings advantage at the tea interval yesterday.