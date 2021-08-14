Silver lining

TOP TTO female cyclist Teniel Campbell grabbed silver and more history yesterday afternoon in the Elite women’s road race at the Pan American Championships in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
After her Tokyo 2020 Olympics campaign when she dropped out of the road race in Japan three weeks ago, Team TTO’s first ever female to qualify for the sport of cycling at the quadrennial Games rebounded with a silver-medal performance on the ten-kilometre Mirador Sur circuit.
The race itself was nine circuits (90km) and followed the 130km male Under-23 event won by Colombian Heberth Alejandro Gutierrez Rendon.
The female elite road race gold medal was claimed by Chile’s Paola Muñoz, with Campbell taking the silver and Mexico’s Yanely Salazar nabbing the bronze in a sprint finish for the 32-strong field. It was the type of finish that suited the T&T rider.
In reacting to yesterday’s success, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation Rowena Williams was not surprised by Campbell’s effort.
“The performance was very much expected. She is quite happy with the result.”
The TTCF president also noted that with her podium finish yesterday, Campbell had carved out another piece of history for herself, as her silver was the “first ever medal for Trinidad and Tobago in the Pan American Road Championships.”
Campbell’s silver medal signalled a good start for Team TTO cyclists with two other international assignments coming up soon.
From September 1 to 5 in Cairo, Egypt, junior riders Ryan D’Abreau and Phoebe Sandy will wear the red, white and black at the UCI Junior World Championships.
Then from September 9 to 12, a six-member contingent will hit the track at the UCI Nations Cup in Cali, Colombia.
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Men’s keirin semi-finalist Nicholas Paul will spearhead this team, with Zion Pulido, Quincy Alexander and Keron Bramble. Akil Campbell and the sole female Alexi Costa will also feature in this squad. Campbell herself will now travel to Spain today to begin a world tour event with her professional team.