Silver secured

Tyra Gittens captured women’s high jump silver at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 Indoor Track and Field Championships in Alabama, USA, on Saturday. The University of Texas junior cleared the bar at 1.89 metres.

Gittens made first-time clearances at 1.78 and 1.83. The Trinidad and Tobago athlete twice knocked down the bar at 1.86, before successfully negotiating the height on her third attempt. And at 1.89, she again went over the bar the third time around.

On Friday, Gittens finished 11th in the long jump with a 6.25m leap. She opened the competition at 6.21, followed up at 6.25, and then closed off her campaign with another 6.21 effort.

Dwight St Hillaire earned bronze on Saturday as part of the University of Kentucky men’s 4x400m relay team. St Hillaire and his teammates combined for a three minutes, 04.64 seconds clocking.

St Hillaire competed in the 400m preliminaries on Friday, the T&T quartermiler finishing first in heat four and 11th overall in 46.88 seconds. The top eight advanced to the finals.

Gittens’ Texas accumulated 56 points for second spot in the women’s team competition, behind University of Florida (68). St Hillaire’s Kentucky finished 21st among the men with ten points. Texas took the title with 47 points.

At the NCAA Division 2 Indoor Championships, in Kansas, Jalen Purcell clocked 6.79 seconds to qualify for the men’s 60m final. In the championship race, the West Texas A&M University sprinter finished eighth in 7.25. Purcell and another T&T athlete, Ohdel James were part of the West Texas A&M team that finished fifth in the men’s 4x400m relay in 3:12.10.

West Teas A&M earned 40 points to finish fourth in the men’s team competition. Grand Valley State University emerged as men’s champions with 66 points, while Minnesota State University claimed the women’s title with 58.

McKay, Cole, De Gannes achieve Carifta standards

Shakeem McKay and his Abilene Wildcats clubmate Daeshaun Cole recorded 200-metre victories on the second and final day of Carifta Trials, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, yesterday.

McKay emerged victorious in the boys’ Under-20 half-lap final in 21.38 seconds, well inside the 21.92 Carifta Games qualifying time. He also bettered the 21.40 World U20 Championship and 21.62 Pan Am Juniors standards.

PITCH DISAPPOINTMENT

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons says the first Test here against England could have been more competitive with a better pitch and he is hoping for a better wicket at Kensington Oval when the next match of the Apex Series kicks off in Barbados on Wednesday.

Silver secured

Rajah shines on Sunday League opening day

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batter Isaiah Rajah showed his club-mates no mercy as his century powered defending champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club I to a comprehensive 120-run victory over their second team as the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s Sunday League 50-over competition got under way yesterday.

Campbell wins again at Track Champs

Akil Campbell added another title to his collection when the National Track Cycling Championships continued on Saturday.

Having captured the individual pursuit (4km) and the 15-kilometre scratch race titles on the first two nights of action at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, the PSL rider returned on the third night to win the Elite Men’s points race.

WI BATTERS HOLD ON

England fell short of victory as West Indies survived for a tense draw despite a top-order c…