Silver secured

Tyra Gittens captured women’s high jump silver at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 Indoor Track and Field Championships in Alabama, USA, on Saturday. The University of Texas junior cleared the bar at 1.89 metres.
Gittens made first-time clearances at 1.78 and 1.83. The Trinidad and Tobago athlete twice knocked down the bar at 1.86, before successfully negotiating the height on her third attempt. And at 1.89, she again went over the bar the third time around.
On Friday, Gittens finished 11th in the long jump with a 6.25m leap. She opened the competition at 6.21, followed up at 6.25, and then closed off her campaign with another 6.21 effort.
Dwight St Hillaire earned bronze on Saturday as part of the University of Kentucky men’s 4x400m relay team. St Hillaire and his teammates combined for a three minutes, 04.64 seconds clocking.
St Hillaire competed in the 400m preliminaries on Friday, the T&T quartermiler finishing first in heat four and 11th overall in 46.88 seconds. The top eight advanced to the finals.
Gittens’ Texas accumulated 56 points for second spot in the women’s team competition, behind University of Florida (68). St Hillaire’s Kentucky finished 21st among the men with ten points. Texas took the title with 47 points.
At the NCAA Division 2 Indoor Championships, in Kansas, Jalen Purcell clocked 6.79 seconds to qualify for the men’s 60m final. In the championship race, the West Texas A&M University sprinter finished eighth in 7.25. Purcell and another T&T athlete, Ohdel James were part of the West Texas A&M team that finished fifth in the men’s 4x400m relay in 3:12.10.
West Teas A&M earned 40 points to finish fourth in the men’s team competition. Grand Valley State University emerged as men’s champions with 66 points, while Minnesota State University claimed the women’s title with 58.